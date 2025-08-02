EDINBURGH 2025: Review: LAURA BENANTI: NOBODY CARES, Underbelly

Click Here for More on Edinburgh Festival

Nobody Cares is a debut Fringe show by Broadway star and Tony-award winner Laura Benanti. It’s an autobiographical cabaret show that takes us through both her professional and personal life as a people pleaser.

Laura Benanti wants people to like her. It’s difficult to imagine that anyone wouldn’t- our host for the evening is utterly charming. Booking her first Broadway job at 18, Maria in the Sound of Music across from her 70-year-old love interest…she embarked on a career playing a series of wide-eyed ingenues.

The age advisory is 16+ for a reason. Benanti is an absolute delight with the voice of an angel, but expect sex stories and the occasional c-bomb.

The songs in Nobody Cares are truly outstanding. From songs about how it's not babysitting when they're your own kids to the joys of perimenopause. It’s a relatable show and Benanti is a master storyteller with impeccable comic timing.

Now a mother to two young girls and on her third marriage (some truly great material about this) she’s trying to leave her people pleasing ways behind her.

My only issue with this show was that it was only an hour long and I could have happily sat in Laura Benanti’s warm and wonderful company for much longer. Do not miss!

Photo credit: Avery Brunkus

