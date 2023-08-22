EDINBURGH 2023: SID SINGH: TABLE FOR ONE, Main Room, Laughing Horse @ Cabaret Voltaire

Sid Singh, Table For One is a hysterical and uplifting Human Rights informed-comedy, exploring the good which can be done, when embracing a multitude of collective personal skills. Singh is extremely eloquent, ethical and refined in International Politics, exploring the American Administration with astute conclusions.

Singh’s show link describes him as an ‘Award-winning lefty comedian and human rights advocate’ and we see the truth of this, as he is bright and knowledgeable, talking the audience through his formative years studying and surviving across California, New York,and his dedication to world-wide visits for tours, with his connection to his UK life beginning with his post graduate study in Oxford.

One of Singh’s strong messages is not being categorised. He is ok with being a comedian with a strong human rights ethos, working towards supporting the work in distressing immigration cases, as his life experience has given him the necessary resilience. We gather insights into his supportive family life and build up a picture of his upbringing and social network all to hilarious effect.

Singh is a natural comedian, weaving intricate tales of his mission to fight the good fight to support The Center for Gender and Refugee Studies, with a mission to “champion the most challenging cases, fights for due process, and promote policies that deliver safety and justice for refugees.” Singh proves it is possible to achieve the seemingly impossible and be ridiculously entertaining all at once.

Catch Sid Singh, Table For One at 4:15pm until 27 August, at the Laughing Horse @ Cabaret Voltaire.