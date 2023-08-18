EDINBURGH 2023: SCIENCE ADVENTURES: DEEP SEA, The Pleasance Courtyard

A whimsical nautical adventure, focussing on three stories about sea creatures and deep-sea adventuring

Aug. 18, 2023

Edinburgh Festival
EDINBURGH 2023: SCIENCE ADVENTURES: DEEP SEA, The Pleasance Courtyard

EDINBURGH 2023: SCIENCE ADVENTURES: DEEP SEA, The Pleasance Courtyard Science Adventures: Deep Sea is a new show by Coppice Theatre, who return to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2023 with their third science themed storytelling show.

The duo focusses on three stories about sea creatures and deep-sea adventuring, featuring the seemingly ineffective Professor Flotsam and the brave but rule-led Dr Wright in their brand-new submarine, as they look for the strangest creatures in the deep. The piece is incredibly informative, something my eight-year-old loved, as her school year syllabus had just had a focus on the water zones and ocean creatures, but younger audience members may have felt overwhelmed by the content.

The action explored the importance of protecting our coast and oceans through the clever use of puppetry, animation and storytelling. The stories focused on crabs, water slugs and blob fishes, with an overarching story regarding the mysterious Hadal zone.

The actors were energetic, enthusiastic and passionate about ecological education, encouraging great scientific thinkers to be full of curiosity and wonder. Science Adventures: Deep Sea is a whimsical nautical adventure, with fantastic messaging about feeling comfortable asking questions and highlighting that making mistakes is absolutely ok. Inclusivity and encouragement were positively expressed, creating an inspiring educational environment.

Science Adventures: Deep Sea runs at The Pleasance Courtyard, in The Green until 20 August 2023 at 12:00.




