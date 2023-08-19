EDINBURGH 2023: Review: TOM MORAN IS A BIG FAT FILTHY DISGUSTING LIAR, Pleasance

Tom Moran Is A Big Fat Filthy Disgusting Liar runs until 28 August

By: Aug. 19, 2023

POPULAR

BONNIE & CLYDE Producer Dan Looney Dismissed From His Own Company Photo 1 BONNIE & CLYDE Producer Dan Looney Dismissed From His Own Company
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: GUNTER at Summerhall Photo 2 EDINBURGH 2023: Review: GUNTER at Summerhall
David Tennant Criticises 'Ludicrous' West End Ticket Prices Photo 3 David Tennant Criticises 'Ludicrous' West End Ticket Prices
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: WHAT GIRLS ARE MADE OF, Assembly Photo 4 EDINBURGH 2023: Review: WHAT GIRLS ARE MADE OF, Assembly

Edinburgh Festival
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: TOM MORAN IS A BIG FAT FILTHY DISGUSTING LIAR, Pleasance

EDINBURGH 2023: Review: TOM MORAN IS A BIG FAT FILTHY DISGUSTING LIAR, Pleasance

Tom Moran is an extremely charismatic host for the hour. So the content of this show might come as a bit of a shock. The clue is in the title. Tom Moran is a liar. 

A people pleaser who wants everyone to like him, he goes out of his way to be seen as perfect. The perfect student and the perfect son. What he really wanted was to be loved for being himself but if he got any indication that wouldn't be the case- he lied.

His most spectacular lie came at ten years old when he pulled a sickie from school with a tummy ache and ended up having major surgery rather than admit he had made the whole thing up.

One of the reasons that the hospital were unable to determine whether he was telling the truth was that an ultrasound scan wouldn't show his organs because of his weight. This event played a part in many years of disordered eating which Moran insisted was his only problem. Well, that and the lying.

Aged 21 he finally entered therapy and his main objective was to make sure the therapist liked him. At initial sessions his parents were present and they described him as the model son. Just what he wants to hear. 

Tom Moran is a gifted storyteller who despite his admissions, remains an extremely likeable performer.




RELATED STORIES

1
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: ROSALIE MINNITT: CLEMENTINE, The Underbelly Cowgate, Delhi Belly Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: ROSALIE MINNITT: CLEMENTINE, The Underbelly Cowgate, Delhi Belly

Rosalie Minnitt’s Clementine is an exhilarating one woman theatrical comedy show presenting a debut character with influences from Jane Austen, Bridgerton and absurdist humour.

2
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: THUNDERSTRUCK, Scottish Story Telling Centre Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: THUNDERSTRUCK, Scottish Story Telling Centre

What’s it really like to play the bagpipes? Should you ever meet your heroes? Thunderstruck is a dazzling one-man show where David Colvin retells the tale of a young piper from Fife, from when he picked up his first chanter to stumbling across, Gordon Duncan, a bin man from Pitlochry who was also a fellow piper, and pioneer in stretching the rules on what you could play on a set of bagpipes, who leaves an impact on the young piper forever.

3
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: WOVEN, Greenside at Infirmary Street (Forest Theatre) Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: WOVEN, Greenside at Infirmary Street (Forest Theatre)

Nine Muses Theatre Company present their debut production, Woven. Penelope’s husband, a prominent politician, has died. At his wake, one by one six women appear, each with their own story to tell. Lies are uncovered, truths are revealed and connections are forged. 

4
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: JOE & RORY PRESENTS TELEVISION 1, Assembly George Square Studi Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: JOE & RORY PRESENTS TELEVISION 1, Assembly George Square Studios - Five

It’s shows like this that are the epitome of the Fringe for me. In a small room deep in the Assembly George Square Studios, sketch comedians and filmmakers Joe and Rory are up to all sorts of mischief under the guise of keeping television history alive in their show TELEVISION 1.

From This Author - Natalie O'Donoghue

Natalie has been covering for BroadwayWorld Scotland since 2013 and heads up the site's Edinburgh Festival Fringe coverage. Based in Glasgow, she covers as much as she can around Scotland and is a... (read more about this author)

EDINBURGH 2023: Review: TOM MORAN IS A BIG FAT FILTHY DISGUSTING LIAR, PleasanceEDINBURGH 2023: Review: TOM MORAN IS A BIG FAT FILTHY DISGUSTING LIAR, Pleasance
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: CHRIS GRACE: AS SCARLETT JOHANSSON, AssemblyEDINBURGH 2023: Review: CHRIS GRACE: AS SCARLETT JOHANSSON, Assembly
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: KATHY AND STELLA SOLVE A MURDER, UnderbellyEDINBURGH 2023: Review: KATHY AND STELLA SOLVE A MURDER, Underbelly
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: AARON SIMMONDS: BABY STEPS, PleasanceEDINBURGH 2023: Review: AARON SIMMONDS: BABY STEPS, Pleasance

Videos

Video: Watch the Trailer For A LITTLE LIFE, Coming to Cinemas in September Video Video: Watch the Trailer For A LITTLE LIFE, Coming to Cinemas in September
The Teen Critics Have the Time of Their Lives at BACK TO THE FUTURE Video
The Teen Critics Have the Time of Their Lives at BACK TO THE FUTURE
Watch Norm Lewis Perform ''Til I Hear You Sing' at the LOVE NEVER DIES West End Concert Sitzprobe Video
Watch Norm Lewis Perform ''Til I Hear You Sing' at the LOVE NEVER DIES West End Concert Sitzprobe
The Company of JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING Meets the Press! Video
The Company of JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING Meets the Press!
View all Videos

Scotland SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pickled Republic
Carradale Village Hall (9/30-9/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Lucky Pigeons
Underbelly's Circus Hub on the Meadows (8/04-8/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Bill's 44th
Underbelly Cowgate (8/03-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mervyn Stutter’s Pick of the Fringe
Pleasance Courtyard (Pleasance One) (8/05-8/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mark Thomas in England & Son
Tron Theatre (9/14-9/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# June
Greenside Venues @ Infirmary Street (8/21-8/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ben Pope: Holy Cow
Monkey Barrel Comedy (9/16-9/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hello Kitty Must Die
Pleasance Courtyard (Pleasance Two) (8/02-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ed Byrne: Tragedy Plus Time
Motherwell Concert Hall (11/08-11/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Stuntman
Summerhall (Tech Cube Zero) (8/02-8/25)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You