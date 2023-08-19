EDINBURGH 2023: Review: TOM MORAN IS A BIG FAT FILTHY DISGUSTING LIAR, Pleasance

Tom Moran is an extremely charismatic host for the hour. So the content of this show might come as a bit of a shock. The clue is in the title. Tom Moran is a liar.

A people pleaser who wants everyone to like him, he goes out of his way to be seen as perfect. The perfect student and the perfect son. What he really wanted was to be loved for being himself but if he got any indication that wouldn't be the case- he lied.

His most spectacular lie came at ten years old when he pulled a sickie from school with a tummy ache and ended up having major surgery rather than admit he had made the whole thing up.

One of the reasons that the hospital were unable to determine whether he was telling the truth was that an ultrasound scan wouldn't show his organs because of his weight. This event played a part in many years of disordered eating which Moran insisted was his only problem. Well, that and the lying.

Aged 21 he finally entered therapy and his main objective was to make sure the therapist liked him. At initial sessions his parents were present and they described him as the model son. Just what he wants to hear.

Tom Moran is a gifted storyteller who despite his admissions, remains an extremely likeable performer.