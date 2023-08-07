EDINBURGH 2023: Review: THE BLACK BLUES BROTHERS, Assembly

The Black Blues Brothers is somewhat of a Fringe sensation. This is a physical circus-style performance that goes full throttle from the first few minutes.

Starting off with some mild clowning in an old-fashioned bar as the performers clean up after hours, they quickly shift into electrifying acrobatics. The agility is seriously impressive and after the first ten minutes or so you find yourself how they can possibly maintain this pace.

Set to soul music, the theme and design of this piece is fantastic and incredibly slick. Audience members are involved and brought up on stage for this largely wordless performance.

The action doesn't drop for a second- so much so that I couldn't take notes during the show for fear of missing sensational stunts if I looked away.

The Black Blues Brothers are the very epitome of teamwork and every stunt is worked with mind-blowing precision. The setting and environment is beautiful but it is the exceptional talent of these performers that keeps the audience of all ages coming back for more.