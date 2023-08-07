EDINBURGH 2023: Review: THE BLACK BLUES BROTHERS, Assembly

The Black Blues Brothers runs until 27 August

By: Aug. 07, 2023

POPULAR

EDINBURGH 2023: BroadwayWorld's Edfringe Reviews Photo 1 EDINBURGH 2023: BroadwayWorld's Edfringe Reviews
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: HELLO KITTY MUST DIE, Pleasance Courtyard Photo 2 EDINBURGH 2023: Review: HELLO KITTY MUST DIE, Pleasance Courtyard
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: CHRISKIRKPATRICKMAS: A BOY BAND CHRISTMAS MUSICAL, Pleasance Court Photo 3 EDINBURGH 2023: Review: CHRISKIRKPATRICKMAS: A BOY BAND CHRISTMAS MUSICAL, Pleasance Courtyard
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: GUNTER at Summerhall Photo 4 EDINBURGH 2023: Review: GUNTER at Summerhall

Edinburgh Festival
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: THE BLACK BLUES BROTHERS, Assembly

EDINBURGH 2023: Review: THE BLACK BLUES BROTHERS, Assembly

The Black Blues Brothers is somewhat of a Fringe sensation. This is a physical circus-style performance that goes full throttle from the first few minutes.

Starting off with some mild clowning in an old-fashioned bar as the performers clean up after hours, they quickly shift into electrifying acrobatics. The agility is seriously impressive and after the first ten minutes or so you find yourself how they can possibly maintain this pace.

Set to soul music, the theme and design of this piece is fantastic and incredibly slick. Audience members are involved and brought up on stage for this largely wordless performance.

The action doesn't drop for a second- so much so that I couldn't take notes during the show for fear of missing sensational stunts if I looked away.

The Black Blues Brothers are the very epitome of teamwork and every stunt is worked with mind-blowing precision. The setting and environment is beautiful but it is the exceptional talent of these performers that keeps the audience of all ages coming back for more. 




RELATED STORIES

1
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: BEN TARGET: LORENZO, Summerhall Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: BEN TARGET: LORENZO, Summerhall

Ben Target is a critically-acclaimed performance artist and multi-award-winning comedian (yawn), but in 2020 he gave this up to become the live-in carer for an irascible octogenarian prankster. A life-affirming story about death, conveyed through the popular mediums of storytelling, servitude to the audience and live carpentry, a combination not seen on the world stage since Nazareth (circa 30AD).

2
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: TONY! [THE TONY BLAIR ROCK OPERA], Pleasance At EICC - Pentland Th Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: TONY! [THE TONY BLAIR ROCK OPERA], Pleasance At EICC - Pentland Theatre

My salad days were spent growing up as a teen in the Blair era. My life has been shaped by Cool Britannia, The War on Terror and Sexed Up Documents. It's in my blood and created the outline of my now fully-formed Millennial Angst. Therefore, of course I wanted to review a show, examining and laughing at the very first Pop Prime Minister. I'm just not sure I enjoyed it.

3
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: RENT, Paradise In St Augustines - The Sanctuary Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: RENT, Paradise In St Augustine's - The Sanctuary

If you enjoy RENT then go and see this. If you, like me, hadn't seen it and would like to, go and see this. It's not Broadway, but it's pretty close. 

4
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: ANYTHING THAT WE WANTED TO BE, Summerhall Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: ANYTHING THAT WE WANTED TO BE, Summerhall

“How much time do you spend worrying about your decisions?” This is a show for anxious people. Theatre-director-who-was-nearly-a-doctor Adam Lenson steps on stage directed by Hannah Moss and delivers a life-affirming piece about the what-ifs we all come across.

From This Author - Natalie O'Donoghue

Natalie has been covering for BroadwayWorld Scotland since 2013 and heads up the site's Edinburgh Festival Fringe coverage. Based in Glasgow, she covers as much as she can around Scotland and is a... (read more about this author)

EDINBURGH 2023: Review: THE BLACK BLUES BROTHERS, AssemblyEDINBURGH 2023: Review: THE BLACK BLUES BROTHERS, Assembly
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: BEN TARGET: LORENZO, SummerhallEDINBURGH 2023: Review: BEN TARGET: LORENZO, Summerhall
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: KEVIN QUANTUM: MOMENTUM, AssemblyEDINBURGH 2023: Review: KEVIN QUANTUM: MOMENTUM, Assembly
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: THROWN, Traverse TheatreEDINBURGH 2023: Review: THROWN, Traverse Theatre

Videos

Video: Watch the Emotional Closing Night Speeches at PARADE Video Video: Watch the Emotional Closing Night Speeches at PARADE
Watch Varonica from The VV Show's Viral DREAMGIRLS Lipsync TikTok Video
Watch Varonica from The VV Show's Viral DREAMGIRLS Lipsync TikTok
Listen: Maria Bilbao, Ashley D. Kelley, and Jake Pedersen Dish on Making Their Broadway Debuts Video
Listen: Maria Bilbao, Ashley D. Kelley, and Jake Pedersen Dish on Making Their Broadway Debuts
First Look at RENT at The Muny Video
First Look at RENT at The Muny
View all Videos

Scotland SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pitch
Pleasance Courtyard (Above) (8/02-8/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Morgan Rees: RoboTop (WIP)
Monkey Barrel Comedy (10/07-10/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ed Byrne: Tragedy Plus Time
Perth Theatre and Concert Hall (11/09-11/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# stark bollock naked
Assembly Roxy (Downstairs) (8/02-8/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Birthmarked
Assembly Rooms (Ballroom) (8/03-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Public – The Musical
Pleasance Courtyard (Pleasance Two) (8/02-8/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Paul Foot: Dissolve
Monkey Barrel Comedy (10/07-10/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ed Byrne: Tragedy Plus Time
Motherwell Concert Hall (11/08-11/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Life Sporadic of Jess Wildgoose
Pleasance Courtyard (Above) (8/02-8/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Nobody’s Talking About Jamie
Underbelly Cowgate (Iron Belly) (8/03-8/27)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You