EDINBURGH 2023: Review: SOFIE HAGEN: BANGLORD, Monkey Barrel

Sofie Hagen: Banglord runs until 27 August at Monkey Barrel

By: Aug. 13, 2023

POPULAR

EDINBURGH 2023: BroadwayWorld's Edfringe Reviews Photo 1 EDINBURGH 2023: BroadwayWorld's Edfringe Reviews
BONNIE & CLYDE Producer Dan Looney Dismissed From His Own Company Photo 2 BONNIE & CLYDE Producer Dan Looney Dismissed From His Own Company
David Tennant Criticises 'Ludicrous' West End Ticket Prices Photo 3 David Tennant Criticises 'Ludicrous' West End Ticket Prices
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: HELLO KITTY MUST DIE, Pleasance Courtyard Photo 4 EDINBURGH 2023: Review: HELLO KITTY MUST DIE, Pleasance Courtyard

Edinburgh Festival
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: SOFIE HAGEN: BANGLORD, Monkey Barrel

EDINBURGH 2023: Review: SOFIE HAGEN: BANGLORD, Monkey Barrel

Sofie Hagen's show blurb is a frustratingly vague 'u up? ;)' but a press release and fan newsletter cleared up a bit more of what Banglord is about.

Sofie Hagen hasn't had sex for a while. So long that it is starting to feel like a problem. While there are many websites that offer advice on how to turnaround your sex life, there doesn't seem to really be much on feeling like you're starting from scratch again.

At the top of the show we're introduced to a planner that states the format of the show, this definitely piques interest as the bullet points are cryptic and...varied. 

One through line of the show is that Sofie accidentally hired a sex worker genuinely believing him to be a sex therapist. Banglord is consistently funny throughout and material that might be considered arrogant in a less charming comedian's hands is very very clever.

Hagen doesn't shy away from the less palatable parts of her sexual history. She's had two affairs and while it is definitely the men in these relationships who come out of it worse, she takes ownership of the mistakes she made before discovering feminism. 

Sofie has previously mentioned on social media that her pronouns are she/they/king and during certain parts of this show, the last one seems fitting. There's a brilliant bit about how democracy isn't really working for us and maybe a dictatorship wouldn't be so bad if the leader was a kind benevolent person...a Danish comedian, perhaps? 

Banglord is a solid hour that tackles topics that aren't really being discussed with sensitivity but also provides big laughs. 




RELATED STORIES

1
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: WELL HAVE NUN OF IT, Underbelly Cowgate Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: WE'LL HAVE NUN OF IT, Underbelly Cowgate

Derry Girls meets Spring Awakening in this absolute triumph of new musical theatre writing. Performed by a talented young cast, this is a show that deserves a very long life. We’ll Have Nun Of It follows a year in the life of four close friends at an Irish Catholic boarding school in the 1960s. Each of the girls has their own backstory and personality, very quickly distinctive, and the dynamics between each of them are fun to watch play out.

2
Alex Edelmans JUST FOR US to Hold Benefit Performance at Edinburgh Fringe in Honour of Dir Photo
Alex Edelman's JUST FOR US to Hold Benefit Performance at Edinburgh Fringe in Honour of Director Adam Brace

Presented by Alex Edelman, Soho Theatre and Pleasance, tickets are now on sale for a special one-off benefit performance of Alex Edelman's award-winning JUST FOR US on Saturday 26 August at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in honour of the show's director Adam Brace (Liz Kingsman's One Woman Show, Leo Reich's Literally Who Cares). All profits will go to an Award that will be set up in Adam Brace's name which supports talent in the way Adam did, with details to follow.

3
Review: EDINBURGH 2023: REVIEW: ALAN TURING - A MUSICAL BIOGRAPHY, Paradise In Augustines Photo
Review: EDINBURGH 2023: REVIEW: ALAN TURING - A MUSICAL BIOGRAPHY, Paradise In Augustines (The Sanctuary)

Early Morning Productions bring Alan Turing’s story to life in this piece written by Joan Greening with music by Joel Goodman and Jan Osborne. From his visionary work in computing to his appalling treatment by the authorities for being gay, it explores Turing’s experiences and legacy. 

4
EDINBURGH 2023: John Hastings Q&A Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: John Hastings Q&A

BWW caught up with John Hastings to chat about bringing The Times They Are A John Hastings to the 2023 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

From This Author - Natalie O'Donoghue

Natalie has been covering for BroadwayWorld Scotland since 2013 and heads up the site's Edinburgh Festival Fringe coverage. Based in Glasgow, she covers as much as she can around Scotland and is a... (read more about this author)

EDINBURGH 2023: Review: POLKO, SummerhallEDINBURGH 2023: Review: POLKO, Summerhall
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: THE COLLIE'S SHED, Gilded BalloonEDINBURGH 2023: Review: THE COLLIE'S SHED, Gilded Balloon
EDINBURGH 2023: THE ROYAL EDINBURGH MILITARY TATTOO, Edinburgh CastleEDINBURGH 2023: THE ROYAL EDINBURGH MILITARY TATTOO, Edinburgh Castle
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: CHEVALIER: HOBBYHORSE CIRCUSEDINBURGH 2023: Review: CHEVALIER: HOBBYHORSE CIRCUS

Videos

Video: What is PURLIE VICTORIOUS All About? The Cast Explains! Video Video: What is PURLIE VICTORIOUS All About? The Cast Explains!
Go Inside Opening Night of THE SHARK IS BROKEN Video
Go Inside Opening Night of THE SHARK IS BROKEN
MJ THE MUSICAL First National Tour Kicks Off In Chicago Video
MJ THE MUSICAL First National Tour Kicks Off In Chicago
The Company of THE SHARK IS BROKEN Hits The Red Carpet On Opening Night Video
The Company of THE SHARK IS BROKEN Hits The Red Carpet On Opening Night
View all Videos

Scotland SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Bowjangles: Dracula in Space
Glided Balloon Patter Hoose (Doonstairs) (8/02-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Lucky Pigeons
Underbelly's Circus Hub on the Meadows (8/04-8/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Chriskirkpatrickmas: A Boy Band Christmas Musical
Pleasance Courtyard (Pleasance Two) (8/02-8/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Black Blues Brothers
Assembly Rooms (Music Hall) (8/03-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# June
Greenside Venues @ Infirmary Street (8/21-8/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pickled Republic
Civic House (9/21-9/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Watson: The Final Problem
Assembly Studio 3 (3/08-8/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Alfie Brown: Red Flags Galore!
Monkey Barrel Comedy (11/28-11/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pickled Republic
Byre Theatre (9/23-9/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pickled Republic
Carradale Village Hall (9/30-9/30)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You