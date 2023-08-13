EDINBURGH 2023: Review: SOFIE HAGEN: BANGLORD, Monkey Barrel

Sofie Hagen's show blurb is a frustratingly vague 'u up? ;)' but a press release and fan newsletter cleared up a bit more of what Banglord is about.

Sofie Hagen hasn't had sex for a while. So long that it is starting to feel like a problem. While there are many websites that offer advice on how to turnaround your sex life, there doesn't seem to really be much on feeling like you're starting from scratch again.

At the top of the show we're introduced to a planner that states the format of the show, this definitely piques interest as the bullet points are cryptic and...varied.

One through line of the show is that Sofie accidentally hired a sex worker genuinely believing him to be a sex therapist. Banglord is consistently funny throughout and material that might be considered arrogant in a less charming comedian's hands is very very clever.

Hagen doesn't shy away from the less palatable parts of her sexual history. She's had two affairs and while it is definitely the men in these relationships who come out of it worse, she takes ownership of the mistakes she made before discovering feminism.

Sofie has previously mentioned on social media that her pronouns are she/they/king and during certain parts of this show, the last one seems fitting. There's a brilliant bit about how democracy isn't really working for us and maybe a dictatorship wouldn't be so bad if the leader was a kind benevolent person...a Danish comedian, perhaps?

Banglord is a solid hour that tackles topics that aren't really being discussed with sensitivity but also provides big laughs.