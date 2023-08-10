EDINBURGH 2023: Review: SALOME, Bedlam Theatre

Oscar Wilde's subversive piece runs until August 13

By: Aug. 10, 2023

Edinburgh Festival

EDINBURGH 2023: Review: SALOME, Bedlam Theatre EDINBURGH 2023: Review: SALOME, Bedlam Theatre There is something surreal about watching a play banned for blasphemous biblical portrayal in an old Church. Embedded with symbolic poetry, repetitive references to the moon and the desire to kiss a severed head, Philomene Cheynet's interpretation of Oscar Wilde’s Salomé presents an unusual twist on the classic biblical tale.

The play depicts King Herod’s creepy fixation with his stepdaughter Salomé. To satisfy her captive mother, Salomé agrees to sensually dance for Herod if he brings her John The Baptist’s head on a silver platter. With comical portrayals and exaggerrated death scenes, director Philomene Cheynet’s interpretation suggests a farcical melodrama more than a tragedy – this perspective works well, especially considering the challenges this text brings.

It is Angus Morrison’s Herod who steals the show. He presents a fresh, unusual Jim Carrey-esque portrayal of the evil King. He is comically absurd yet withholds his royal power. He is complimented by Clare Robinson’s Salomé, whose sultry obsession with a severed head is undoubtedly challenging yet highly believable. Character make-up seems reflective of Aubrey Beardsley’s iconic drawings of the play, with abundant glitter paying homage to Wilde’s celebration of camp culture. This is a strong concept but could be exaggerated even further.

Smaller characters played by Finnian Smyth, Michelle Michaels, Peter Crighton, Michael Johnson and Ray Finlayson were amusing comic relief, providing snide side-comments during each scene. Arianna Branca was appropriately aggrieved as Herodias, Lauchlan Robertson's Jokaanan was haunting and endearing. 

A few things could be improved: Nat Lamont’s lighting didn’t always light everyone sufficiently, some of Nhi Tran’s costume choices were unclear. The iconic dance of the seven veils was lovely but needed more spectacle for it to be truly iconic.

The play is a welcome interpretation of an ambitious piece.

Salomé is at the Bedlam Theatre until August 13




RELATED STORIES

1
EDINBURGH 2023: AWAKE AND NARCOLEPTIC Q&A Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: AWAKE AND NARCOLEPTIC Q&A

Wake up to the World Premiere of this raw, funny, and poignant solo show from narcoleptic comedian Sarah Albritton, host of the podcast Sleeping with Sarah. Called 'vulnerable and honest' by the Chicago Tribune, Sarah sheds light on the challenges of living with a misunderstood disorder. Directed by Josh Sobel, this show explores diagnosis, medication side effects, and misconceptions of invisible disabilities. Sarah's personal journey of self-discovery is interwoven with humorous anecdotes from relationship fails to hypnagogic hallucinations to sleep paralysis, and, of course, falling asleep at the worst moments. Don't sleep on this!

2
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: 30 AND OUT, Pleasance Courtyard Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: 30 AND OUT, Pleasance Courtyard

Kit Sinclair’s 30 and Out takes a more adult approach to coming out narratives - a real life story of discovering yourself aged thirty, the show dives headfirst into queer sex, the club scene, homophobia, and relationships in a high energy hour of cabaret-style theatre.

3
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: UNSTUCK WITH YOU, Greenside @ Nicolson Square Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: UNSTUCK WITH YOU, Greenside @ Nicolson Square

Unstuck With You is a poignant reflection on the significance of humanity in an empty and apathetic universe in which we take up an infinitesimal amount of space. An uplifting reminder of the importance of our everyday connections in a world tilted towards nihilism, it runs Aug 10-12 at Emerald Theatre.

4
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: FIONA ALLEN: ON THE RUN, Pleasance Courtyard Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: FIONA ALLEN: ON THE RUN, Pleasance Courtyard

Double Emmy Award winner and star of Smack The Pony is doing her first ever show. Like most working mums, since her children were born she didn't have a moment for herself. Now free, she has tried new hobbies, new places, even attempting to get fit. Difficult when your spirit animal is a sloth. With nowhere left to turn she went on the road as a stand-up. A show about family, marriage, and things that truly annoy her. It's a show for everyone, even those passive-aggressive school mums.

From This Author - Mary Baillie

Mary is a Scottish-born and Brunei-raised world citizen who spent her high-school years in India. She is a graduate of Middlebury College Vermont with a degree in theatre and anthropology, and is... (read more about this author)

EDINBURGH 2023: Review: BLUE, Assembly George SquareEDINBURGH 2023: Review: BLUE, Assembly George Square
Review: ANNIE, King's Theatre, GlasgowReview: ANNIE, King's Theatre, Glasgow
Review: AN INSPECTOR CALLS, Theatre Royal GlasgowReview: AN INSPECTOR CALLS, Theatre Royal Glasgow
Review: THE SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION, Festival Theatre, EdinburghReview: THE SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION, Festival Theatre, Edinburgh

