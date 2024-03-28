Review: WOMAN IN BLACK, Theatre Royal Glasgow

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Stephen Mallatratt's adaptation of classic horror story The Woman in Black is the epitome of 'less is more'. The piece shows theatrical fear isn't always reliant on embellished props, oozing fake blood or murderous rampages. Sometimes tactical stagecraft, talented actors and a minimalist set are all you need to evoke spine-chilling terror.

Distressed lawyer Arthur Kipps (Malcolm James) believes a curse is plaguing him and his loved ones after an encounter with the Woman in Black. He hires a sceptical young actor (Mark Hawkins) to help re-enact his horrifying experience, hoping that this will release her clasp on his soul. Adopting a play-within-a-play format, the piece consistently shifts between the two men preparing an acting piece and Kipps' chilling journey to Eel Marsh House. This interlacing of illusion and reality adds to the suspense of the piece - we are never truly sure what is 'real'.

The story has a long-winded start, overdoing the comic interplay between the two men preparing their retelling. Push through, it is worth it - it does start to get better. What follows isn't horror story in the traditional sense - we see no bloody violence or chain-dragging ghouls. What makes the story so scary is its suspense. The piece embraces the fear of the unknown - it is much scarier waiting for something awful to happen than watching it actually happen. Kevin Sleep and Sebastian Frost deliver a masterclass in sound and lighting design, depicting the power of technical theatre in making us stay on the edge of our seats.

The play goes beyond pure fear, tackling themes including grief, motherhood and loneliness. The actors are masterful, although it's a pity the actress of the play's namesake is never credited in the programme. I imagine this adds to her mystery, yet it seems unfortunate not to celebrate someone so crucial to the plot.

A slow start but worth it - a powerful testament to the power of minimalistic theatre.

The Woman in Black is at the Theatre Royal Glasgow until 30 March.

Image Credit: Woman in Black