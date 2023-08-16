EDINBURGH 2023: Review: ROGER MCGOUGH'S MONEY-GO-ROUND, Assembly Rooms

Roger McGough’s Money-Go-Round is delightfully charming, profound and engaging.

By: Aug. 16, 2023

Edinburgh Festival
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: ROGER MCGOUGH'S MONEY-GO-ROUND, Assembly Rooms

Celebrated poet Roger McGough, children’s book Money-Go-Round was published in 2020 and has been adapted as a musical, which is currently being performed in the Ballroom at Assembly Festival for the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

Money-Go-Round is based on the classic story of The Wind in the Willows, with the added dimension of being centred around the perils of a gold coin- which is representative of cyclical wealth.

We meet the hero of the story, Lavender, a gentle, kind and warm-hearted mole. Actor Elizabeth Robin has a dreamy singing voice and carries a wondrous level of warmth in her performance. Amongst a talented cast of six, each playing multiple distinctive roles such as rats, badgers, otters, weasels and the baddy of the piece, a mischievous toad, vividly played with gusto by the talented Gavin Fleming.

Each of the ensemble embodies the animal characters with a nod to small mannerisms and behaviours. There is a fabulous puppetry section with a team of cheeky Weasels of Walthamstow, clad in tweed, which brings hearty laughter from the audience. The clever casting of actor Loretta Hope, included circus skills via acro-balance, which was an additional thrill and elevated the action. Astute audience involvement was notably enjoyable during a courtroom scene, keeping the energy buoyant.

The botanical themed set must be mentioned as it is thoroughly beautiful, extending cleverly to be rotational, where a matchbox pleasingly opens to provide a boat made of leaves. The story unfolds where characters ponder whether they should use their newfound wealth to pay for debts, or indulgence.

The weightiness of McGough financial wisdom lingers and my eight-year-old is left with the concept that it’s important to take care, that hard times can be precarious, but that money can come and go. This opened a discussion to follow regarding the importance of a supportive unit of caregivers and how to carefully consider all of life’s elements.

The piece holds our attention throughout and leaves us thinking about its themes long after we’ve watched it. McGough’s Money-Go-Round is delightfully charming, profound and engaging.

Catch Roger McGough’s Money-Go-Round, at the Assembly Rooms, in the Ballroom at 11:55, from 03 – 21 August 2023.




Recommended For You