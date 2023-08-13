EDINBURGH 2023: Review: POLKO, Summerhall

Polko runs at Summerhall until 27 August
Emma, Joe and Polko were childhood friends. Things have happened, times have moved on and Emma has just moved back in with her parents and reconnected with Joe. She's surprised to hear that he's lost touch with Polko. Everyone has- he's completely uncontactable.
The play takes place in Joe's car. As both Emma and Joe live with their parents again, its the only personal space they have. Joe speaks of his difficulties with his potential stepdad and Emma has some health concerns.
The set design is simple and the two front car seats are seated face to face which makes it easier for some meaningful conversations.
The script is decent and more details about Polko's disappearance gradually emerge. Not a huge amount happens but the cast are good and Polko manages to hold interest audience interest for the duration of the play.
Photo credit: Mihaela Bodlovic
