EDINBURGH 2023: Review: OSCAR AT THE CROWN, Assembly George Square Gardens

Did I have fun? Yes. Did I know what was going on? Questionable.

By: Aug. 11, 2023

POPULAR

EDINBURGH 2023: BroadwayWorld's Edfringe Reviews Photo 1 EDINBURGH 2023: BroadwayWorld's Edfringe Reviews
BONNIE & CLYDE Producer Dan Looney Dismissed From His Own Company Photo 2 BONNIE & CLYDE Producer Dan Looney Dismissed From His Own Company
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: HELLO KITTY MUST DIE, Pleasance Courtyard Photo 3 EDINBURGH 2023: Review: HELLO KITTY MUST DIE, Pleasance Courtyard
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: GUNTER at Summerhall Photo 4 EDINBURGH 2023: Review: GUNTER at Summerhall

Edinburgh Festival

EDINBURGH 2023: Review: OSCAR AT THE CROWN, Assembly George Square Gardens EDINBURGH 2023: Review: OSCAR AT THE CROWN, Assembly George Square Gardens A queer immersive nightclub musical based on the life of Oscar Wilde? In theory, this sounds incredible. In practice, I’m not completely convinced. Did I have fun? Yes. Did I know what was going on? Questionable.

Oscar at the Crown is the ultimate Gen Z experience – the audience are standing, drinks in hands, loud music, flashing lights, electrifying charismatic performers who tell us to do ‘whatever the f*** you want’ with our phones… The atmosphere is riveting, wacky and enjoyable, especially if you are with friends.

The plot, however, is unclear – we are in the future, hidden in an underground bunker escaping a fascist, dystopian reality. Bunker members appear to be devote worshippers of Oscar Wilde and Julie Cooper from the OC (still unclear on the link here), then things just get weirder and weirder. Perhaps the point of the piece is to celebrate Oscar’s pursuit of hedonistic pleasure over a coherent storyline? There are many interpretations to draw from, and I have no idea which is the right one. The bizarre plot is not aided by the blaring sound design which makes actors difficult to hear, especially considering they are challenging to locate as they move around the audience.

Despite this, Mark Maureillo’s stage presence is captivating – he is the cult leader, followed closely by his mesmerising “Greek chorus addicted to pills”. He is reminiscent of a modern Frank-N-Furter from Rocky Horror, strutting with confidence and sporting breath-taking vocals. Elizabeth Chalmers presents a powerful monologue rebelling against a society that places Oscar Wilde on a pedestal. She confronts his selfishness when deserting his wife and children for his beau Lord Alfred Douglas. Her final song is a cathartic power ballad exhibiting gorgeous vocals. 

Overall, the piece is fun (if you are into this sort of thing), but misses the mark on the awe-inspiring experience I wanted it to be.

Oscar at the Crown is at Assembly George Square Gardens August 10-15, 17-22 and 24-27

 

Photo Credit: Pamela Raith




RELATED STORIES

1
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: GARRETT MILLERICK: NEVER HAD IT SO GOOD, Monkey Barrel Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: GARRETT MILLERICK: NEVER HAD IT SO GOOD, Monkey Barrel

I’m sick of everyone moaning all the time, so I’ve written a show about how bloody great everything is. I haven’t actually written it at the time of going to print and in previous years I’ve made all sorts of promises in the blurb. Not going to fall into that trap again! But look, I’m going to put a real shift in for you guys, you’ll get value for money. I’m very good at stand-up, I’m actually one of the best at it. Seriously, Google me. I’ve been on telly in America.

2
Caroline Rhea Heads To Gilded Balloon for Edfringe Photo
Caroline Rhea Heads To Gilded Balloon for Edfringe

Aunt Hilda herself is headed to Edinburgh as Canadian actress and stand-up comedian Caroline Rhea announces a brand new Fringe show at Gilded Balloon - 'I Identify As A Witch'.

3
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: END OF THE WORLD, ZOO Playground Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: END OF THE WORLD, ZOO Playground

Ella Lovelady’s debut play End of the World really does include everything but the kitchen sink. There’s a fridge, a kettle, plenty of cupboards, a dining table, and more. This could be said of not only the set but the writing too - with everything from being a young carer to climate change to periods, this is a broad, ambitious new play tackling big ideas.

4
EDINBURGH 2023: AWAKE AND NARCOLEPTIC Q&A Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: AWAKE AND NARCOLEPTIC Q&A

Wake up to the World Premiere of this raw, funny, and poignant solo show from narcoleptic comedian Sarah Albritton, host of the podcast Sleeping with Sarah. Called 'vulnerable and honest' by the Chicago Tribune, Sarah sheds light on the challenges of living with a misunderstood disorder. Directed by Josh Sobel, this show explores diagnosis, medication side effects, and misconceptions of invisible disabilities. Sarah's personal journey of self-discovery is interwoven with humorous anecdotes from relationship fails to hypnagogic hallucinations to sleep paralysis, and, of course, falling asleep at the worst moments. Don't sleep on this!

From This Author - Mary Baillie

Mary is a Scottish-born and Brunei-raised world citizen who spent her high-school years in India. She is a graduate of Middlebury College Vermont with a degree in theatre and anthropology, and is... (read more about this author)

EDINBURGH 2023: Review: SALOME, Bedlam TheatreEDINBURGH 2023: Review: SALOME, Bedlam Theatre
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: BLUE, Assembly George SquareEDINBURGH 2023: Review: BLUE, Assembly George Square
Review: ANNIE, King's Theatre, GlasgowReview: ANNIE, King's Theatre, Glasgow
Review: AN INSPECTOR CALLS, Theatre Royal GlasgowReview: AN INSPECTOR CALLS, Theatre Royal Glasgow

Videos

Exclusive Video: First Look at THE FULL MONTY at Transcendence Video Exclusive Video: First Look at THE FULL MONTY at Transcendence
What is PURLIE VICTORIOUS All About? The Cast Explains! Video
What is PURLIE VICTORIOUS All About? The Cast Explains!
EL MAGO POP's Antonio Díaz is Getting Ready for a Magical Broadway Debut Video
EL MAGO POP's Antonio Díaz is Getting Ready for a Magical Broadway Debut
First Listen to 'Building Momentum' From HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Video
First Listen to 'Building Momentum' From HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
View all Videos

Scotland SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ignacio Lopez: Nine IG Fails
Monkey Barrel Comedy (11/08-11/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Great Ruckus
Pleasance Courtyard (Baby Grand) (8/02-8/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# WILD ONION
Gilded Ballon Patter Hoose (2/08-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Brief Life & Mysterious Death of Boris III, King of Bulgaria
Pleasance Dome (Queen Dome) (8/02-8/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Morton, Burke & Fry
Monkey Barrel Comedy (10/24-10/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sex Talks
Pleasance Courtyard (Above) (8/02-8/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ed Byrne: Tragedy Plus Time
Aberdeen Perfomring Arts (11/07-11/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Robin Morgan: Snip Snip, Bitch
Monkey Barrel Comedy (1/20-1/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Diana: The Untold and Untrue Story
Pleasance Dome (King Dome) (8/02-8/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# NewsRevue (HMS Unthinkable)
Pleasance Courtyard (Grand) (8/02-8/27)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You