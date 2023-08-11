EDINBURGH 2023: Review: OSCAR AT THE CROWN, Assembly George Square Gardens

A queer immersive nightclub musical based on the life of Oscar Wilde? In theory, this sounds incredible. In practice, I’m not completely convinced. Did I have fun? Yes. Did I know what was going on? Questionable.

Oscar at the Crown is the ultimate Gen Z experience – the audience are standing, drinks in hands, loud music, flashing lights, electrifying charismatic performers who tell us to do ‘whatever the f*** you want’ with our phones… The atmosphere is riveting, wacky and enjoyable, especially if you are with friends.

The plot, however, is unclear – we are in the future, hidden in an underground bunker escaping a fascist, dystopian reality. Bunker members appear to be devote worshippers of Oscar Wilde and Julie Cooper from the OC (still unclear on the link here), then things just get weirder and weirder. Perhaps the point of the piece is to celebrate Oscar’s pursuit of hedonistic pleasure over a coherent storyline? There are many interpretations to draw from, and I have no idea which is the right one. The bizarre plot is not aided by the blaring sound design which makes actors difficult to hear, especially considering they are challenging to locate as they move around the audience.

Despite this, Mark Maureillo’s stage presence is captivating – he is the cult leader, followed closely by his mesmerising “Greek chorus addicted to pills”. He is reminiscent of a modern Frank-N-Furter from Rocky Horror, strutting with confidence and sporting breath-taking vocals. Elizabeth Chalmers presents a powerful monologue rebelling against a society that places Oscar Wilde on a pedestal. She confronts his selfishness when deserting his wife and children for his beau Lord Alfred Douglas. Her final song is a cathartic power ballad exhibiting gorgeous vocals.

Overall, the piece is fun (if you are into this sort of thing), but misses the mark on the awe-inspiring experience I wanted it to be.

Oscar at the Crown is at Assembly George Square Gardens August 10-15, 17-22 and 24-27

Photo Credit: Pamela Raith