EDINBURGH 2023: Review: MY DAD WEARS A DRESS, Underbelly

It's 2017 and Maria is on the bus to school with her best friend of seven years, Zoe. Zoe has been sending our invites for a family party and lets Maria know she has invited both of her parents. Maria is surprised that she found contacted details for her dad and Zoe is excited to meet her best friend's dad after all these years.

Written and performed by Maria Telnikoff My Dad Wears A Dress is the story of growing up with a transgender parent. The timeline goes back to starting school at age 5. When she draws pictures of both her parents, her dad more glamorous than her mum. She doesn't think much about it, dad is just...well, dad.

In year four Maria starts to feel as though this is something she has to hide. In the playground, a popular classmate confronts her with the knowledge that they have heard her dad is a lesbian transvestite who wears lipstick and heels. Maria firmly denies this and then feels guilty for lying by omission from then on.

Telnikoff is an extremely versatile performer as she shifts between her younger self and the present day and takes on a variety of different roles in the show. She's also incredibly likeable and the hour flies by. There's an array of different props taking us through her childhood and significant moments like trying to buy an appropriate Father's Day card.

It's warm and funny and you can't help but be impressed by the strength of both the performer and the woman she is so proud to call dad. Her dad has done what would be classed as the 'typical' dad duties and taught her how to ride a bike but also essential emotional skills and the confidence to be herself and to be proud of her family. My Dad Wears A Dress is an absolute gem of a show.