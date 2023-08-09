EDINBURGH 2023: Review: MY DAD WEARS A DRESS, Underbelly

My Dad Wears A Dress runs at Underbelly until 27 August

By: Aug. 09, 2023

POPULAR

EDINBURGH 2023: BroadwayWorld's Edfringe Reviews Photo 1 EDINBURGH 2023: BroadwayWorld's Edfringe Reviews
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: HELLO KITTY MUST DIE, Pleasance Courtyard Photo 2 EDINBURGH 2023: Review: HELLO KITTY MUST DIE, Pleasance Courtyard
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: CHRISKIRKPATRICKMAS: A BOY BAND CHRISTMAS MUSICAL, Pleasance Court Photo 3 EDINBURGH 2023: Review: CHRISKIRKPATRICKMAS: A BOY BAND CHRISTMAS MUSICAL, Pleasance Courtyard
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: GUNTER at Summerhall Photo 4 EDINBURGH 2023: Review: GUNTER at Summerhall

Edinburgh Festival
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: MY DAD WEARS A DRESS, Underbelly

EDINBURGH 2023: Review: MY DAD WEARS A DRESS, Underbelly

It's 2017 and Maria is on the bus to school with her best friend of seven years, Zoe. Zoe has been sending our invites for a family party and lets Maria know she has invited both of her parents. Maria is surprised that she found contacted details for her dad and Zoe is excited to meet her best friend's dad after all these years.

Written and performed by Maria Telnikoff My Dad Wears A Dress is the story of growing up with a transgender parent. The timeline goes back to starting school at age 5. When she draws pictures of both her parents, her dad more glamorous than her mum. She doesn't think much about it, dad is just...well, dad. 

In year four Maria starts to feel as though this is something she has to hide. In the playground, a popular classmate confronts her with the knowledge that they have heard her dad is a lesbian transvestite who wears lipstick and heels. Maria firmly denies this and then feels guilty for lying by omission from then on. 

Telnikoff is an extremely versatile performer as she shifts between her younger self and the present day and takes on a variety of different roles in the show. She's also incredibly likeable and the hour flies by. There's an array of different props taking us through her childhood and significant moments like trying to buy an appropriate Father's Day card.

It's warm and funny and you can't help but be impressed by the strength of both the performer and the woman she is so proud to call dad. Her dad has done what would be classed as the 'typical' dad duties and taught her how to ride a bike but also essential emotional skills and the confidence to be herself and to be proud of her family. My Dad Wears A Dress is an absolute gem of a show.




RELATED STORIES

1
Oscar Winner Auctions Rare LORD OF THE RINGS Collectible to Support New Zealand Show at Ed Photo
Oscar Winner Auctions Rare LORD OF THE RINGS Collectible to Support New Zealand Show at Edinburgh Fringe

Oscar-winning Lord of the Rings artist, Sir Richard Taylor, auctions off a rare and valuable Paint Master of Saruman the White collectible to support the hilarious parenting revue show Femme Natale at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

2
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: ALISON SPITTLE: SOUP, Monkey Barrel Comedy - The Hive (Hive 1) Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: ALISON SPITTLE: SOUP, Monkey Barrel Comedy - The Hive (Hive 1)

Mental health features a fair bit in this lovely show, a hot topic with a number of comedians these days. And I'm all here for it. Especially Alison's understated, open and refreshing look at her own 'Menty B'. 

3
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: STEPHEN BUCHANAN: CHARICATURE, Monkey Barrel Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: STEPHEN BUCHANAN: CHARICATURE, Monkey Barrel

Award-winning comedian Stephen Buchanan (BBC New Comedy Award and Scottish Comedian of the Year) returns to the Fringe with his unique blend of stand-up, sketch and character comedy, in this hour of daft laughs

4
Final Line-up Set For The Fringe at Prestonfield, Edinburgh Photo
Final Line-up Set For The Fringe at Prestonfield, Edinburgh

Producers Denise Silvey, Christopher Biggins and Jane Compton (CDJ Entertainment), along with Prestonfield House, have announced the final details of its illustrious line-up of music, cabaret and conversation for The Fringe at Prestonfield taking place in The Stables at Prestonfield (venue 105), a new 500-seat Edinburgh venue, running from 18-27 August 2023.   

From This Author - Natalie O'Donoghue

Natalie has been covering for BroadwayWorld Scotland since 2013 and heads up the site's Edinburgh Festival Fringe coverage. Based in Glasgow, she covers as much as she can around Scotland and is a... (read more about this author)

EDINBURGH 2023: Review: STEPHEN BUCHANAN: CHARICATURE, Monkey BarrelEDINBURGH 2023: Review: STEPHEN BUCHANAN: CHARICATURE, Monkey Barrel
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: NO LOVE SONGS, Traverse TheatreEDINBURGH 2023: Review: NO LOVE SONGS, Traverse Theatre
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: AN INTERROGATION, SummerhallEDINBURGH 2023: Review: AN INTERROGATION, Summerhall
EDINBURGH 2023: BLUB BLUB Q&AEDINBURGH 2023: BLUB BLUB Q&A

Videos

Interview: Julia Lester on Returning to HSMTMTS After INTO THE WOODS Video Interview: Julia Lester on Returning to HSMTMTS After INTO THE WOODS
Watch BACK TO THE FUTURE Cast Perform 'The Power of Love' and 'Back In Time' on GMA Video
Watch BACK TO THE FUTURE Cast Perform 'The Power of Love' and 'Back In Time' on GMA
Watch 'Take Me or Leave Me' From RENT at The Muny Video
Watch 'Take Me or Leave Me' From RENT at The Muny
Claybourne Elder Just Wants to Be Evil... at Joe's Pub Video
Claybourne Elder Just Wants to Be Evil... at Joe's Pub
View all Videos

Scotland SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# LORENZO
Summerhall (Anatomy Lecture Theatre) (8/02-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ed Byrne: Tragedy Plus Time
Motherwell Concert Hall (11/08-11/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Morgan Rees: RoboTop (WIP)
Monkey Barrel Comedy (10/07-10/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Super
Pleasance Courtyard (Cellar) (8/02-8/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sound Clash: Death in the Arena
Pleasance Courtyard (Pleasance One) (8/02-8/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Santi & Naz
Pleasance Courtyard (Pleasance Two) (8/02-8/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Lucky Pigeons
Underbelly's Circus Hub on the Meadows (8/04-8/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Bishops
Gilded Balloon Patter Hoose (2/08-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ed Byrne: Tragedy Plus Time
Alhambra Theatre (11/11-11/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ian Smith: Crushing
Monkey Barrel Comedy (2/24-2/24)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You