EDINBURGH 2023: Review: MIDNIGHT BUILDING, Greenside

Midnight Building runs until 26 August

By: Aug. 12, 2023

Edinburgh Festival
Midnight Building is a two-hander play that centres around the characters Adam and Blake. 

Blake takes a four-hour train to meet Adam and introduces herself coldly as “Megan’s friend”. They’re here to talk about Sarah, a person they have in common. Few details are given in the show synopsis and this is a plot line with twists that unfold throughout.

Blake has concerns about Nick, a friend of Adam’s and feels that by being friends with someone who did something bad, he is complicit in bad behaviour too. Blake has concrete evidence that Adam was involved in something that would definitely get him kicked out of university and uses it as a bargaining tool throughout their conversation.

The stage is sparse and a few lines are stumbled over. But this is the fringe and that’s not an unusual occurrence. The script is a little bit ropey but there are some good ideas here about how responsible you are for the actions of those you associate with. 




From This Author - Natalie O'Donoghue

Natalie has been covering for BroadwayWorld Scotland since 2013 and heads up the site's Edinburgh Festival Fringe coverage. Based in Glasgow, she covers as much as she can around Scotland and is a... (read more about this author)

