EDINBURGH 2023: Review: MATTY HUTSON: DON'T HOLD BACK, The Pleasance Courtyard

Matty Hutson's 'Don't Hold Back' is a hilarious and dynamic fast-paced musical comedy show.

Hutson is musically multi-talented, a master of a myriad of instruments, including a digital sampler, a vocal transformer and various egg shakers and tambourines.

Hutson has the type of gorgeous voice, where one can only wish he launched into a ballad, however he sticks to quirky, lyric driven ditties that are often set up quite simply, but play out with much mirth and hilarity.

On first appearance, Hutson appears understated, teaming his bushy moustachioed look, with a cap, t-shirt and shorts, but do not underestimate him for a second, he's sharp and means serious (comedic) business. His music could easily be taken as twee, but he regularly pulls back the curtain and allows us to take a moment to reflect on some of life’s bigger questions.

He lovingly embraces his electric guitar, treating the audience to a host of popular big hit response songs in the form of comedic parodies. We hear responses from the women, who are the subject of the songs "Hey There Delilah" and "Valerie", riotously writing back and giving us their side of the story. We are further enchanted by an ode to hair, his rambling imaginations relating to alternate universes hiding in mirrors and childhood milestone indulgences including origami, dancing 'The worm' and classes on the Egyptians.

Through the clarifying use of visual slides, we are introduced to an immensely clever segment of crowd work with personalised individual musical responses to meeting new people. This gives a glimpse into Hutson's overwhelming talent and creativity, as each comeback is absolutely fitting, descending the audience into hysterics. Themes of aging, loneliness, vulnerability, self-acceptance, kindness and shark animal rights are key, prominent and poignant.

Hutson is sharp, eloquent, thoughtful and humble, absolutely destined for a big career.

Catch Matty Hutson: Don’t Hold Back at The Attic, Pleasance Courtyard until Sunday 27 August 2023 (no show Monday 14 August) at 7:15pm (60mins)