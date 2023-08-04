EDINBURGH 2023: Review: MARK NELSON: BITS & PIECES, Monkey Barrel

Bits & Pieces runs until 27 August

By: Aug. 04, 2023

POPULAR

Delve Into The Depths Of Humanity At United Solo With Letta Neely's PULLING IT ALL INTO TH Photo 1 Delve Into The Depths Of Humanity At United Solo With Letta Neely's PULLING IT ALL INTO THE CURRENT
TUTU Comes to Edinburgh Fringe in August Photo 2 TUTU Comes to Edinburgh Fringe in August
EDINBURGH 2023: Courtney Pauroso Q&A Photo 3 EDINBURGH 2023: Courtney Pauroso Q&A
Review: BONNIE & CLYDE, Original West End Cast Recording Photo 4 Review: BONNIE & CLYDE, Original West End Cast Recording

Edinburgh Festival
Click Here for More on Edinburgh Festival
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: MARK NELSON: BITS & PIECES, Monkey Barrel

EDINBURGH 2023: Review: MARK NELSON: BITS & PIECES, Monkey Barrel

Bits & Pieces marks Mark Nelson's 10th year of performing solo shows at the festival and this is mostly an hour of his greatest hits. But as quite a lot has happened in the world over the last 12 months, there's a fair bit of new material in there between the ever-changing political landscape and the Royal Family.

Early on, Nelson establishes that this is not a show that you will be learning anything and that it doesn't have a message. It's just an hour of laughs. And he certainly delivers- every single gag landed. 

Mark Nelson is also extremely gifted when it comes to crowd work and all audience interaction was taken in good humour by all involved. 

Some might call Nelson a controversial comedian. His jokes might not quite be to everyone's taste. I personally didn't find it offensive but there was definitely a point where I had to reevaluate taking my 66-year-old mother to his tour show next year. 

Without taking anything away from comedy shows with an important narrative arc, there's just something really brilliant about an hour of anecdotes, musings and a rubber chicken. Mark Nelson is a master of his game and has the entire room in stitches throughout.
 

Mark Nelson: Bits & Pieces runs until 27 August




RELATED STORIES

1
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: POTTY THE PLANT, Gilded Balloon Patter Hoose - Doonstairs Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: POTTY THE PLANT, Gilded Balloon Patter Hoose - Doonstairs

Potty the Plant welcomes you to Little Boo Boo’s General Hospital, home to three haphazard nurses, a day-dreaming cleaner, a suspicious doctor - and a singing, dancing plant. An hour of escapist fun filled with catchy tunes. The show for people who want an hour of ridiculous, musical fun - led by a slightly unsettling plant!

2
Doors Open To Underbelly Venues For The Edinburgh Fringe Photo
Doors Open To Underbelly Venues For The Edinburgh Fringe

Underbelly has officially opened the doors to its incredible venues and line-up at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2023, set to entertain locals and visiting crowds alike.  

3
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: OLGA KOCH: PRAWN COCKTAIL, Monkey Barrel Comedy (Monkey Barrel 1) Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: OLGA KOCH: PRAWN COCKTAIL, Monkey Barrel Comedy (Monkey Barrel 1)

Olga Koch's latest show doesn't provide one of the smoothest hours at this years Fringe but does solidify Koch's place as one of the best on the comedy scene

4
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: HELLO KITTY MUST DIE, Pleasance Courtyard Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: HELLO KITTY MUST DIE, Pleasance Courtyard

You may think Fiona Yu is just another Hello Kitty stereotype... but you’d be dead wrong. From the Tony-winning producer of Six comes an outrageously irreverent world premiere musical mash-up of Asian feminism with a killer score. Fiona Yu is a high achieving, but highly disillusioned Chinese-American woman. She is fed up with the stereotypes forced onto her by a white, patriarchal society – namely that she is the human embodiment of a speechless cartoon feline. Based on the cult novel by Angela S Choi, this musical is a ruthless combination of sex, violence, and stilettos.

From This Author - Natalie O'Donoghue

Natalie has been covering for BroadwayWorld Scotland since 2013 and heads up the site's Edinburgh Festival Fringe coverage. Based in Glasgow, she covers as much as she can around Scotland and is a... (read more about this author)

EDINBURGH 2023: Review: CHRISKIRKPATRICKMAS: A BOY BAND CHRISTMAS MUSICAL, Pleasance CourtyardEDINBURGH 2023: Review: CHRISKIRKPATRICKMAS: A BOY BAND CHRISTMAS MUSICAL, Pleasance Courtyard
EDINBURGH 2023: Alan Bissett Guest BlogEDINBURGH 2023: Alan Bissett Guest Blog
EDINBURGH 2023: Kiran Deol Q&AEDINBURGH 2023: Kiran Deol Q&A
EDINBURGH 2023: The Brief Life & Mysterious Death of Boris III, King of Bulgaria Q&AEDINBURGH 2023: The Brief Life & Mysterious Death of Boris III, King of Bulgaria Q&A

Videos

Listen: Maria Bilbao, Ashley D. Kelley, and Jake Pedersen Dish on Making Their Broadway Debuts Video Listen: Maria Bilbao, Ashley D. Kelley, and Jake Pedersen Dish on Making Their Broadway Debuts
Interview: Joshua Bassett & Sofia Wylie's Favorite HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Memories Video
Interview: Joshua Bassett & Sofia Wylie's Favorite HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Memories
Watch the Maroulis & the ROCK & ROLL MAN Cast Perform on THE VIEW Video
Watch the Maroulis & the ROCK & ROLL MAN Cast Perform on THE VIEW
Watch Casey Likes Perform 'Johnny B. Goode' as 'Marty McFly' Video
Watch Casey Likes Perform 'Johnny B. Goode' as 'Marty McFly'
View all Videos

Scotland SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pierre Novellie: Why Can't I Just Enjoy Things?
Monkey Barrel Comedy (10/12-10/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Morton, Burke & Fry
Monkey Barrel Comedy (10/24-10/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# June
Greenside Venues @ Infirmary Street (8/21-8/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# HIGH STEAKS
Summerhall (2/08-8/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Morgan Rees: RoboTop (WIP)
Monkey Barrel Comedy (10/07-10/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ignacio Lopez: Nine IG Fails
Monkey Barrel Comedy (11/08-11/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ian Smith: Crushing
Monkey Barrel Comedy (2/24-2/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ed Byrne: Tragedy Plus Time
Motherwell Concert Hall (11/08-11/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Life Sporadic of Jess Wildgoose
Pleasance Courtyard (Above) (8/02-8/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Bishops
Gilded Balloon Patter Hoose (2/08-8/27)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You