EDINBURGH 2023: Review: MARK NELSON: BITS & PIECES, Monkey Barrel

Bits & Pieces runs until 27 August
Bits & Pieces marks Mark Nelson's 10th year of performing solo shows at the festival and this is mostly an hour of his greatest hits. But as quite a lot has happened in the world over the last 12 months, there's a fair bit of new material in there between the ever-changing political landscape and the Royal Family.
Early on, Nelson establishes that this is not a show that you will be learning anything and that it doesn't have a message. It's just an hour of laughs. And he certainly delivers- every single gag landed.
Mark Nelson is also extremely gifted when it comes to crowd work and all audience interaction was taken in good humour by all involved.
Some might call Nelson a controversial comedian. His jokes might not quite be to everyone's taste. I personally didn't find it offensive but there was definitely a point where I had to reevaluate taking my 66-year-old mother to his tour show next year.
Without taking anything away from comedy shows with an important narrative arc, there's just something really brilliant about an hour of anecdotes, musings and a rubber chicken. Mark Nelson is a master of his game and has the entire room in stitches throughout.
