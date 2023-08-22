EDINBURGH 2023: Review: MARC JENNINGS: AWAY FROM HERE, Monkey Barrel

Marc Jennings: Away From Here runs until 27 August

By: Aug. 22, 2023

POPULAR

BONNIE & CLYDE Producer Dan Looney Dismissed From His Own Company Photo 1 BONNIE & CLYDE Producer Dan Looney Dismissed From His Own Company
David Tennant Criticises 'Ludicrous' West End Ticket Prices Photo 2 David Tennant Criticises 'Ludicrous' West End Ticket Prices
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: TEMPORARILY YOURS, Underbelly Bristo Square Photo 3 EDINBURGH 2023: Review: TEMPORARILY YOURS, Underbelly Bristo Square
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: 17 MINUTES, Gilded Balloon Photo 4 EDINBURGH 2023: Review: 17 MINUTES, Gilded Balloon

Edinburgh Festival
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: MARC JENNINGS: AWAY FROM HERE, Monkey Barrel

EDINBURGH 2023: Review: MARC JENNINGS: AWAY FROM HERE, Monkey Barrel

In the September after his 2022 Edinburgh Fringe run Marc Jennings found a list of goals he had written for himself in 2016. Disappointed to find that not only had he not reached his goals, he was actually worse off than when he had written it.

In the show blurb, it promises to be his most personal show to date and it takes a little while to get into the reasons for this. There's a lot of fun to be had as he talks us through how he feels still living at home at age 33 and online dating. Speaking openly about his feelings about his body image and health, this does feel like a slightly different set to what we've seen from him in previous years.

There has been a lot said about 'the sad show'. Comedy shows that start off light and then shift to some sort of grief or trauma before a hopeful ending and then they win all of the awards. There's nothing manipulative about Jennings' show though. He does standup comedy about his life and unfortunately, loss has been a part of that recently. It's emotional but dealt with beautifully with a balance of sincerity and light humour.

It's not part of the show but there's some terrific ad-libbing on the noise bleed from the venue. Apparently, it hasn't been an issue for the whole run but every now and then the momentum of the show is interrupted by a clatter from the kitchen or on one occasion- a staff member singing. Jennings handles this really well and gets a lot of laughs.

This is a brilliant show from a skilled comic who has shown that he's capable of tackling emotional stories while taking care of both himself and the audience. There are definitely big laughs to be had but most importantly you'll leave feeling a little bit brighter- which is Jennings' intention.




RELATED STORIES

1
The Pleasance Celebrates Midway Point Of Fringe 2023 Photo
The Pleasance Celebrates Midway Point Of Fringe 2023

Week two of the renowned Scotsman Fringe First Awards sees CHOO CHOO! (Or... Have You Ever Thought About ****** **** *****? (Cos I Have)) receiving this prestigious award.

2
EDINBURGH 2023: SID SINGH: TABLE FOR ONE, Main Room, Laughing Horse @ Cabaret Voltaire Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: SID SINGH: TABLE FOR ONE, Main Room, Laughing Horse @ Cabaret Voltaire

Sid Singh, Table For One is a hysterical and uplifting Human Rights informed-comedy, exploring the good which can be done, when embracing a multitude of collective personal skills. Singh is  extremely eloquent, ethical and refined in International Politics, exploring the American Administration with astute conclusions.

3
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: BEST IN CLASS, Laughing Horse @ The Three Sisters Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: BEST IN CLASS, Laughing Horse @ The Three Sisters

Shows like Best in Class cannot be celebrated enough. Growing up working class just forty minutes away from Scotland’s capital is enough to feel worlds apart; change needs to happen to address the social imbalance at arts festivals like the Fringe and open it up to fresh audiences and performers worldwide. Best in Class is wonderfully funny and a true celebration of working-class comedy in the UK and seeks to do just that.

4
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: IM HAVING DISTRESSING THOUGHTS, TheSpace @ Surgeons Hall Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: I'M HAVING DISTRESSING THOUGHTS, TheSpace @ Surgeons Hall

I’m Having Distressing Thoughts is a spectacularly funny look into the absurdity of the environments those in crisis are expected to navigate to recover, and a message of hope for when the Instagram quotes become downright nauseating.

From This Author - Natalie O'Donoghue

Natalie has been covering for BroadwayWorld Scotland since 2013 and heads up the site's Edinburgh Festival Fringe coverage. Based in Glasgow, she covers as much as she can around Scotland and is a... (read more about this author)

EDINBURGH 2023: Review: BUFF, PleasanceEDINBURGH 2023: Review: BUFF, Pleasance
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: MARC JENNINGS: AWAY FROM HERE, Monkey BarrelEDINBURGH 2023: Review: MARC JENNINGS: AWAY FROM HERE, Monkey Barrel
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: THE BEATLES WERE A BOYBAND, Gilded BalloonEDINBURGH 2023: Review: THE BEATLES WERE A BOYBAND, Gilded Balloon
Review: LET'S TALK ABOUT CONSENT, Edinburgh International Book FestivalReview: LET'S TALK ABOUT CONSENT, Edinburgh International Book Festival

Videos

Video: Watch the Trailer For A LITTLE LIFE, Coming to Cinemas in September Video Video: Watch the Trailer For A LITTLE LIFE, Coming to Cinemas in September
Stars Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night of EL MAGO POP Video
Stars Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night of EL MAGO POP
Get a Bird's-Eye View of Broadway and Beyond with Charm Aviation Video
Get a Bird's-Eye View of Broadway and Beyond with Charm Aviation
Randy Rainbow Says Don't Arraign on Trump's Parade Video
Randy Rainbow Says Don't Arraign on Trump's Parade
View all Videos

Scotland SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Les Millénniables
theSpaceUK (8/14-8/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pickled Republic
An Tobar & Mull Theatre (10/11-10/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ed Byrne: Tragedy Plus Time
Alhambra Theatre (11/11-11/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pickled Republic
The Rockfield Centre (10/08-10/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ed Byrne: Tragedy Plus Time
Pavilion Theatre (11/10-11/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Brief Life & Mysterious Death of Boris III, King of Bulgaria
Pleasance Dome (Queen Dome) (8/02-8/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pickled Republic
Civic House (9/21-9/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pierre Novellie: Why Can't I Just Enjoy Things?
Monkey Barrel Comedy (10/12-10/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Robin Morgan: Snip Snip, Bitch
Monkey Barrel Comedy (1/20-1/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Schërzo
Pleasance Courtyard (Beyond (8/02-8/28)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You