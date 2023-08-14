EDINBURGH 2023: Review: MAMOUN ELAGAB: WHY I LOVE WHITE PEOPLE, The Pleasance Courtyard

Mamoun Elagab is a geek-chic comedian, with a passion for slang-interpreting, whilst musing the implications of his identity and roots.

Elagab strolls into his debut EdFringe run on a sold out Saturday night 6:10pm slot, amidst the sound of Beyonce's "Crazy in Love". Elagab instantly makes the audience welcome in his presence, such is his laid back, warm and conversational nature.

We learn a little of his background, walking through memories of the legacy of his integral, kind mother, his devilishly evil grandmother, his PhD-holding academic father- briliant in his own right for tackling racial inequality, and finally his eccentric New York based cousin. He muses over the American personality, relentlessly optimistic, versus British practicality.

His childhood is a tale of two halves, from the elite jaunts of Oxford, to the deadly post-code wars in Tottenham. Elagab is proud of having avoided joining a gang-culture life of crime, faithfully favouring the wizarding world of the fantasy-adventure drama television series Merlin.

He paints a picture of his culturally diverse university housemates, connecting with them over the ultimate friendship solidification - cuisine. Above all, he loves the indulgence of being a nerd and his favourite branch of linguistics- semantics. Elagab is all about authentic realness, keen not to labelled by any one culture, favouring the lifelong approach of following your aspirations.

He is amused by Drill music, indulging in the chaos of numerous clips, joyfully interpreting indistinguishable song lyrics from the position of only applying positive meanings, as opposed to the ominously dark implications. He further explores cringe-worthy Scottish Drill music, to much hilarity. His favourite social commentary being the unfathomable quotes of Kayne West, which truly are quite mad.

Fun, current, understated and confident, Elagab is one to watch.

Catch Mamoun Elagab: Why I Love White People at the Pleasance Courtyard, Bunker at 18:10 from 2nd - 27th August 2023 (Not 15th.)