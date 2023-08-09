EDINBURGH 2023: Review: LOUISE YOUNG: FERAL, Pleasance Courtyard

Louise Young: Feral runs at the Pleasance Courtyard until 27 August

By: Aug. 09, 2023

POPULAR

EDINBURGH 2023: BroadwayWorld's Edfringe Reviews Photo 1 EDINBURGH 2023: BroadwayWorld's Edfringe Reviews
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: HELLO KITTY MUST DIE, Pleasance Courtyard Photo 2 EDINBURGH 2023: Review: HELLO KITTY MUST DIE, Pleasance Courtyard
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: CHRISKIRKPATRICKMAS: A BOY BAND CHRISTMAS MUSICAL, Pleasance Court Photo 3 EDINBURGH 2023: Review: CHRISKIRKPATRICKMAS: A BOY BAND CHRISTMAS MUSICAL, Pleasance Courtyard
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: GUNTER at Summerhall Photo 4 EDINBURGH 2023: Review: GUNTER at Summerhall

Edinburgh Festival
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: LOUISE YOUNG: FERAL, Pleasance Courtyard
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: LOUISE YOUNG: FERAL, Pleasance Courtyard

Feral is a show that at its core, is about leading a chaotic and dysfunctional life. Louise Young assures us she is (mostly) alright now but spent many years not being quite so alright.

Hailing from Newcastle, Young acknowledges that her Geordie accent does need to be somewhat neutralised for an international audience. She describes herself as working class and her family has a history of mental health and addiction issues. 

There's a lot to pack into this hour and living up to the show blurb, it is somewhat chaotic. While there's a definite narrative to the show Young gets sidelined with conversations with the audience and forgets to set her watch to make sure the show runs on time. You still never feel that she's lost control of the storytelling which makes this an incredibly impressive debut. 

Feral is definitely the right word to describe some of Young's life. She's a working class, half Geordie half Turkish lesbian who has previously absconded from a mental health hospital while being assessed for sectioning. While big topics are tackled, you feel like you're in safe hands as she's such an intensely likeable comic. There are a lot of big laughs to be had with relatable content about the hell that is the megabus and NHS mental health funding and mindfulness solutions.

Anecdotes that could be spun into someone else's entire hour-long set are sped through in a few minutes. In this debut hour, you can't help but feel that Young has enough material for her next ten Fringe shows. And I can't bloody wait to see them.

Louise Young: Feral runs at the Pleasance Courtyard until 27 August




RELATED STORIES

1
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: LOUISE YOUNG: FERAL, Pleasance Courtyard Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: LOUISE YOUNG: FERAL, Pleasance Courtyard

Debut hour from Geordie rising star with a show all about class, chaos and coming out. She did ask her friends if her life had been feral enough to warrant this title; they laughed and assured her it still is.

2
Oscar Winner Auctions Rare LORD OF THE RINGS Collectible to Support New Zealand Show at Ed Photo
Oscar Winner Auctions Rare LORD OF THE RINGS Collectible to Support New Zealand Show at Edinburgh Fringe

Oscar-winning Lord of the Rings artist, Sir Richard Taylor, auctions off a rare and valuable Paint Master of Saruman the White collectible to support the hilarious parenting revue show Femme Natale at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

3
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: ALISON SPITTLE: SOUP, Monkey Barrel Comedy - The Hive (Hive 1) Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: ALISON SPITTLE: SOUP, Monkey Barrel Comedy - The Hive (Hive 1)

Mental health features a fair bit in this lovely show, a hot topic with a number of comedians these days. And I'm all here for it. Especially Alison's understated, open and refreshing look at her own 'Menty B'. 

4
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: MY DAD WEARS A DRESS, Underbelly Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: MY DAD WEARS A DRESS, Underbelly

A one-woman show about growing up with a trans female parent, written and performed by Maria Telnikoff. Filled with hilarious tales from her school days, it shows the difficulties of fitting in as a young person and the fears we feel about being labelled as 'outside the box'. Brimming with life and sincerity, the play challenges a world of heteronormative values.

From This Author - Natalie O'Donoghue

Natalie has been covering for BroadwayWorld Scotland since 2013 and heads up the site's Edinburgh Festival Fringe coverage. Based in Glasgow, she covers as much as she can around Scotland and is a... (read more about this author)

EDINBURGH 2023: Review: LOUISE YOUNG: FERAL, Pleasance CourtyardEDINBURGH 2023: Review: LOUISE YOUNG: FERAL, Pleasance Courtyard
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: MY DAD WEARS A DRESS, UnderbellyEDINBURGH 2023: Review: MY DAD WEARS A DRESS, Underbelly
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: CONCERNED OTHERS, SummerhallEDINBURGH 2023: Review: CONCERNED OTHERS, Summerhall
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: STEPHEN BUCHANAN: CHARICATURE, Monkey BarrelEDINBURGH 2023: Review: STEPHEN BUCHANAN: CHARICATURE, Monkey Barrel

Videos

Photos & Video: First Look at the National Tour of MJ Video Photos & Video: First Look at the National Tour of MJ
Interview: Julia Lester on Returning to HSMTMTS After INTO THE WOODS Video
Interview: Julia Lester on Returning to HSMTMTS After INTO THE WOODS
Watch BACK TO THE FUTURE Cast Perform 'The Power of Love' and 'Back In Time' on GMA Video
Watch BACK TO THE FUTURE Cast Perform 'The Power of Love' and 'Back In Time' on GMA
Watch 'Take Me or Leave Me' From RENT at The Muny Video
Watch 'Take Me or Leave Me' From RENT at The Muny
View all Videos

Scotland SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Birthmarked
Assembly Rooms (Ballroom) (8/03-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pickled Republic
Byre Theatre (9/23-9/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# An Interrogation
Summerhall (Old Lab) (8/02-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Colin Geddis: OVERKILL
Monkey Barrel Comedy (9/19-9/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Bill's 44th
Underbelly Cowgate (8/03-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pickled Republic
Civic House (9/21-9/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Lucky Pigeons
Underbelly's Circus Hub on the Meadows (8/04-8/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Morgan Rees: RoboTop (WIP)
Monkey Barrel Comedy (10/07-10/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Stuntman
Summerhall (Tech Cube Zero) (8/02-8/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Life Sporadic of Jess Wildgoose
Pleasance Courtyard (Above) (8/02-8/28)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You