EDINBURGH 2023: Review: KATY BERRY: DIAMOND GODDESS CRYSTAL PUSSY, Just The Tonic

Katy Berry has an unusual original story. Growing up believing herself to be a mere mortal but always wondering why she didn’t fit out, she learns from her mother that her real father is Poseidon. Embracing the knowledge that she is intact, half goddess she sets on a journey to unlock the magic within. And she plans to take the audience on this journey of self-discovery too.

The audience are invited to write their guilty pleasures on post it notes and place them in a bucket onstage before the show. Katy Berry then freestyle raps each note making it into one seamless song. It’s seriously impressive stuff. For an extra little bit of magic, there’s also a bubble machine deployed throughout the show.

There are three steps required to go full goddess. This narrative is mixed up with some straight standup and personal stories along with improvised song.

Berry is originally from Long Island and its not something she’s proud of but the strangest thing happens every time she says something negative about her home town- Billy Joel appears… Berry’s pianist and musical director Adrien Pellerin is fantastic and the pair work so well together with the improvised music.

Katy Berry is an extremely talented performer with great skill in comedy, improv and vocal ability. Diamond Goddess Crystal Pussy is magical, extravagant and completely joyous.