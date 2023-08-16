EDINBURGH 2023: Review: KATY BERRY: DIAMOND GODDESS CRYSTAL PUSSY, Just The Tonic

KATY BERRY: DIAMOND GODDESS CRYSTAL PUSSY runs until 27 August

By: Aug. 16, 2023

POPULAR

EDINBURGH 2023: BroadwayWorld's Edfringe Reviews Photo 1 EDINBURGH 2023: BroadwayWorld's Edfringe Reviews
BONNIE & CLYDE Producer Dan Looney Dismissed From His Own Company Photo 2 BONNIE & CLYDE Producer Dan Looney Dismissed From His Own Company
David Tennant Criticises 'Ludicrous' West End Ticket Prices Photo 3 David Tennant Criticises 'Ludicrous' West End Ticket Prices
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: GUNTER at Summerhall Photo 4 EDINBURGH 2023: Review: GUNTER at Summerhall

Edinburgh Festival
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: KATY BERRY: DIAMOND GODDESS CRYSTAL PUSSY, Just The Tonic
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: KATY BERRY: DIAMOND GODDESS CRYSTAL PUSSY, Just The Tonic

Katy Berry has an unusual original story. Growing up believing herself to be a mere mortal but always wondering why she didn’t fit out, she learns from her mother that her real father is Poseidon. Embracing the knowledge that she is intact, half goddess she sets on a journey to unlock the magic within. And she plans to take the audience on this journey of self-discovery too. 

The audience are invited to write their guilty pleasures on post it notes and place them in a bucket onstage before the show. Katy Berry then freestyle raps each note making it into one seamless song. It’s seriously impressive stuff. For an extra little bit of magic, there’s also a bubble machine deployed throughout the show. 

There are three steps required to go full goddess. This narrative is mixed up with some straight standup and personal stories along with improvised song. 

Berry is originally from Long Island and its not something she’s proud of but the strangest thing happens every time she says something negative about her home town- Billy Joel appears… Berry’s pianist and musical director Adrien Pellerin is fantastic and the pair work so well together with the improvised music.

Katy Berry is an extremely talented performer with great skill in comedy, improv and vocal ability. Diamond Goddess Crystal Pussy is magical, extravagant and completely joyous. 




RELATED STORIES

1
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: THE INVISIBLE MAN, TheSpace On The Mile Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: THE INVISIBLE MAN, TheSpace On The Mile

A farcical retelling of a classic tale that leaves you wondering why.

2
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: SUSAN RIDDELL: WONDER WOMAN, Gilded Balloon Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: SUSAN RIDDELL: WONDER WOMAN, Gilded Balloon

Susan doesn't think she's 'Wonder Woman' in the traditional sense, more that she wonders what she's doing with her life. Join her as she performs a mix of stand-up and filmed sketches tackling hard-hitting topics like Turkey teeth and air fryers.

3
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: CHRISSIE & THE SKIDDLE WITCH: A CLIMATE CHANGE MUSICAL, Greens Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: CHRISSIE & THE SKIDDLE WITCH: A CLIMATE CHANGE MUSICAL, Greenside @ Riddle's Court

Geologise Theatre brings its environment-focussed musical to the Edinburgh Fringe. Written by Roberta Wilkinson and Matthew Kemp, the show is inspired by conversations with climate researchers and boasts a second-hand set, props and costumes, harmonised with hues of blues and yellows against a painted backdrop of a coastline.

4
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: SHANE DANIEL BYRNE: BUT HES GAY, Gilded Balloon Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: SHANE DANIEL BYRNE: BUT HE'S GAY, Gilded Balloon

But he's gay... The award-winning Shane Daniel Byrne is Irish comedy's new wonderkid (in his mid-30s). Back in Edinburgh for the first time after winning second place at So you Think You're Funny 2019. Once considered an exciting talent of contemporary performance art in Dublin he messed that up and now he's a comedian.

From This Author - Natalie O'Donoghue

Natalie has been covering for BroadwayWorld Scotland since 2013 and heads up the site's Edinburgh Festival Fringe coverage. Based in Glasgow, she covers as much as she can around Scotland and is a... (read more about this author)

EDINBURGH 2023: Review: SUSAN RIDDELL: WONDER WOMAN, Gilded BalloonEDINBURGH 2023: Review: SUSAN RIDDELL: WONDER WOMAN, Gilded Balloon
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: SHANE DANIEL BYRNE: BUT HE'S GAY, Gilded BalloonEDINBURGH 2023: Review: SHANE DANIEL BYRNE: BUT HE'S GAY, Gilded Balloon
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: CAROLINE RHEA: I IDENTIFY AS A WITCH, Gilded BalloonEDINBURGH 2023: Review: CAROLINE RHEA: I IDENTIFY AS A WITCH, Gilded Balloon
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: KUAN-WEN HUANG: ILHA FORMOSA, Gilded BalloonEDINBURGH 2023: Review: KUAN-WEN HUANG: ILHA FORMOSA, Gilded Balloon

Videos

Video: Watch Baldwin & Rodriguez in THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY Video Video: Watch Baldwin & Rodriguez in THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY
Streep & Park Sing an ONLY MURDERS Song by Bareilles and Pasek & Paul Video
Streep & Park Sing an ONLY MURDERS Song by Bareilles and Pasek & Paul
How ALADDIN Has Made Michael James Scott's Broadway Wishes Come True Video
How ALADDIN Has Made Michael James Scott's Broadway Wishes Come True
Watch Richard Jay-Alexander Direct Countess Luann & Sonja Morgan Video
Watch Richard Jay-Alexander Direct Countess Luann & Sonja Morgan
View all Videos

Scotland SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mervyn Stutter’s Pick of the Fringe
Pleasance Courtyard (Pleasance One) (8/05-8/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Dough
Pleasance Dome (King Dome) (8/02-8/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Chriskirkpatrickmas: A Boy Band Christmas Musical
Pleasance Courtyard (Pleasance Two) (8/02-8/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Black Blues Brothers
Assembly Rooms (Music Hall) (8/03-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Super
Pleasance Courtyard (Cellar) (8/02-8/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hold Fast
Talla Nan Community Hall (9/12-9/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ian Smith: Crushing
Monkey Barrel Comedy (2/24-2/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Colin Geddis: OVERKILL
Monkey Barrel Comedy (9/19-9/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Watson: The Final Problem
Assembly Studio 3 (3/08-8/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Bishops
Gilded Balloon Patter Hoose (2/08-8/27)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You