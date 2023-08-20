EDINBURGH 2023: Review: JESUS, JANE, MOTHER & ME, Pleasance

Jesus, Jane, Mother & Me runs until 28 August

By: Aug. 20, 2023

POPULAR

BONNIE & CLYDE Producer Dan Looney Dismissed From His Own Company Photo 1 BONNIE & CLYDE Producer Dan Looney Dismissed From His Own Company
David Tennant Criticises 'Ludicrous' West End Ticket Prices Photo 2 David Tennant Criticises 'Ludicrous' West End Ticket Prices
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: THE LAST SHOW BEFORE WE DIE, Roundabout @Summerhall Photo 3 EDINBURGH 2023: Review: THE LAST SHOW BEFORE WE DIE, Roundabout @Summerhall
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: KIERAN HODGSON: BIG IN SCOTLAND, Pleasance Courtyard Photo 4 EDINBURGH 2023: Review: KIERAN HODGSON: BIG IN SCOTLAND, Pleasance Courtyard

Edinburgh Festival
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: JESUS, JANE, MOTHER & ME, Pleasance
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: JESUS, JANE, MOTHER & ME, Pleasance

Daniel Valentine is an extremely enthusiastic young man. He’s eighteen years old and he’s just returned to his mother’s house after some time away. 

Daniel’s birth was a difficult and traumatic one leaving his mother with both physical and mental scars. Without other family members to lean on, the church swooped in and offered them support and became a lifeline for the pair. 

The church is extremely important to them and Daniel relishes in every element of it. He loves the comfort in the rituals, the people and the sense of community. The church is an obsession for them both until a new one takes over. I booked in for this show knowing absolutely nothing about it other than it slotted nicely into my schedule. When I found out who the ‘Jane’ in the title refers to, I burst out laughing and one woman got up and left the venue. 

The humour is pitch black because it's clear that despite Daniel’s positive attitude his life is a bit of a sorry one and his mother is struggling. Their shared obsession with a celebrity is something that his mum prioritises over things like milk and meat but not alcohol and cigarettes. Daniel doesn’t have any friends and misses a lot of school but he doesn’t seem to mind. He has his mum. And Jane.

Jack Stokes is a force of nature as Daniel. He has this extraordinary ability to remain cheerful in the face of some pretty terrible circumstances. It’s mentioned at one point that his mother is able to produce doctors' notes featuring a range of diagnoses for him and its unclear whether these are forged or whether he does have these mental health conditions. 

It’s a powerful and impactful beautifully written play that manages to find humour in the darkest of subjects.




RELATED STORIES

1
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: WONDER DRUG, Pleasance Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: WONDER DRUG, Pleasance

Charlie has cystic fibrosis, a condition that causes a build-up of mucus. Lovely. But with a new girlfriend and a Wonder Drug called Kaftrio coming soon, what can stop him now? A rollicking course of intravenous antibiotics set to 80s bangers!

2
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: 24, 23, 22 at Underbelly Cowgate Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: 24, 23, 22 at Underbelly Cowgate

As the show begins, Brendan is breathing his last breath. Boom, goes his heart beat, boom, goes the rushing blood. The following hour of theatre explains how he got to this point, and how his life became intertwined with that of Fran. Fran, whose story is told in parallel, begins having a bad day at work, which quickly goes from bad to worse. Alongside all this, an onstage DJ plays ambient beats that shift with the story.

3
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: JAMES ROWLAND: PIECE OF WORK, Summerhall Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: JAMES ROWLAND: PIECE OF WORK, Summerhall

James has been touring his storytelling theatre shows for half his adult life. This year was different. Returning home after his first stint away he received a letter that exploded his life and the tour became a search: for the person who sent it, for a sense of home, and to maybe save a life.

4
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: LADY DEALER, Summerhall Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: LADY DEALER, Summerhall

For Charly, every day is the same. They used to be different, when there was Clo, but there isn't Clo anymore and she doesn't want to dwell on that. She just wants to chug coffee, blast Beastie Boys and deal drugs. Simple. But when Charly suffers a power cut, she's forced back into the real world; a world of knockoff Morrisseys, disapproving mothers and, ultimately, a world she has to navigate alone. Lady Dealer is a mile-a-minute poem play by Martha Watson Allpress about self-forgiveness, the exhaustion of trying, and mistaking self-destruction for self-preservation. It's also about weed.

From This Author - Natalie O'Donoghue

Natalie has been covering for BroadwayWorld Scotland since 2013 and heads up the site's Edinburgh Festival Fringe coverage. Based in Glasgow, she covers as much as she can around Scotland and is a... (read more about this author)

EDINBURGH 2023: Review: JAMES ROWLAND: PIECE OF WORK, SummerhallEDINBURGH 2023: Review: JAMES ROWLAND: PIECE OF WORK, Summerhall
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: LADY DEALER, SummerhallEDINBURGH 2023: Review: LADY DEALER, Summerhall
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: BED: THE MUSICAL, Gilded BalloonEDINBURGH 2023: Review: BED: THE MUSICAL, Gilded Balloon
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: TOM MORAN IS A BIG FAT FILTHY DISGUSTING LIAR, PleasanceEDINBURGH 2023: Review: TOM MORAN IS A BIG FAT FILTHY DISGUSTING LIAR, Pleasance

Videos

Video: Watch the Trailer For A LITTLE LIFE, Coming to Cinemas in September Video Video: Watch the Trailer For A LITTLE LIFE, Coming to Cinemas in September
The Teen Critics Have the Time of Their Lives at BACK TO THE FUTURE Video
The Teen Critics Have the Time of Their Lives at BACK TO THE FUTURE
Watch Norm Lewis Perform ''Til I Hear You Sing' at the LOVE NEVER DIES West End Concert Sitzprobe Video
Watch Norm Lewis Perform ''Til I Hear You Sing' at the LOVE NEVER DIES West End Concert Sitzprobe
The Company of JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING Meets the Press! Video
The Company of JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING Meets the Press!
View all Videos

Scotland SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hold Fast
Boat of Garten Community Hall (9/16-9/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ed Byrne: Tragedy Plus Time
Alhambra Theatre (11/11-11/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Morgan Rees: RoboTop (WIP)
Monkey Barrel Comedy (10/07-10/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ed Byrne: Tragedy Plus Time
Perth Theatre and Concert Hall (11/09-11/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# NewsRevue (HMS Unthinkable)
Pleasance Courtyard (Grand) (8/02-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mark Thomas in England & Son
The Traverse (12/05-12/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hold Fast
Newtonmore Village Hall (9/09-9/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hold Fast
Kincraig Community Hall (9/08-9/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Morton, Burke & Fry
Monkey Barrel Comedy (10/24-10/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# BED
Gilded Balloon - TEVIOT - SPORTSMANS (2/08-8/28)VIDEOS
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You