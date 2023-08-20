EDINBURGH 2023: Review: JAMES ROWLAND: PIECE OF WORK, Summerhall

Piece of Work issues trigger warnings at the top of the show (which were also available online) and James Rowland highlights how easy it is if audience members feel the need to leave for any reason. He promises not to draw attention to anyone as some of the topics such as suicide are difficult and he is aware that not everyone will be comfortable with it.

This show is inspired by 5 seconds of Rowland’s life that had a profound impact on him. It all started with a letter from Dick. A man that James hadn’t seen since 2007 knew that he would be performing nearby and invited him to his house which stirred up some complicated feelings.

Piece of Work is largely about James’ brother, Chris and the relationship (or lack of) that he has with Dick. Rowland knows exactly what he is doing to keep the audience in the palm of his hand throughout. He keeps the house lights up and maintains eye contact. He is a master at building tension and then breaking it with a warm smile.

The message running through the show is that people are complex and that the good in people exists along with the bad.

Anyone who has seen James Rowland’s work before will know what a captivating storyteller he is and Piece of Work is no exception to this. You’ll leave this show feeling full of hope and quite possibly, a craving for a chicken burger.