EDINBURGH 2023: Review: GAIL PORTER: HUNG, DRAWN AND PORTERED, Assembly

GAIL PORTER: HUNG, DRAWN AND PORTERED runs until 28 August

By: Aug. 13, 2023

Edinburgh Festival
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: GAIL PORTER: HUNG, DRAWN AND PORTERED, Assembly

EDINBURGH 2023: Review: GAIL PORTER: HUNG, DRAWN AND PORTERED, Assembly

Hung, Drawn and Portered is the debut standup hour from Gail Porter. 

Gail Porter seems genuinely ecstatic to be here. Her audience shares this level of enthusiasm and are keen to interact with her crowd work. It all feels very informal. Porter's genuine warmth is infectious and this is a lovely way to spend an hour.

It’s an autobiographical show but it isn’t a linear telling. There are childhood anecdotes and a brief explanation about alopecia and some of her career to date but the timeline jumps back and forth. 

She mentions that another reviewer has remarked on her onstage giggling. Porter knows what’s coming next and can’t help herself from laughing which is very endearing. She makes jokes that she’s worried that some of the material will get her sectioned again but doesn’t elaborate. 

It feels like there’s a lot more material to come from Gail Porter. She’s a very charismatic host for the evening and while the structure of the show is slightly chaotic (in a good way) you'll definitely come out smiling.




