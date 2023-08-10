EDINBURGH 2023: Review: FIONA ALLEN: ON THE RUN, Pleasance Courtyard

Fiona Allen: On The Run runs at the Pleasance Courtyard until 20 August

By: Aug. 10, 2023

Edinburgh Festival
Fiona Allen: On The Run is a title inspired by Fiona Allen being on the run from her own family. Her husband, three children and two dogs to be precise. She's in her 50s and it seems like everybody needs something from her at all times- so she's fled to the Fringe!

On The Run is anecdotes and musings about the annoyances of smug parents, customer services gripes and the daily grind. It's a funny show with a genuinely lovely host but it is missing either a solid narrative arc or some stronger jokes.

A gifted character actress, Allen is at her best when doing impressions of her mum or her cleaner but these moments are a little too fleeting.

Fiona Allen is largely responsible for my early love of comedy with hit tv series Smack the Pony and this is one of the shows I was most excited to see at the festival this year. While it isn't quite big belly laughs, it makes for a delightful way to spend an hour and well worth your time. 

Fiona Allen: On The Run runs at the Pleasance Courtyard until 20 August




