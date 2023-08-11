EDINBURGH 2023: Review: DNA, TheSpace On The Mile

The production runs until August 13

By: Aug. 11, 2023

POPULAR

EDINBURGH 2023: BroadwayWorld's Edfringe Reviews Photo 1 EDINBURGH 2023: BroadwayWorld's Edfringe Reviews
BONNIE & CLYDE Producer Dan Looney Dismissed From His Own Company Photo 2 BONNIE & CLYDE Producer Dan Looney Dismissed From His Own Company
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: HELLO KITTY MUST DIE, Pleasance Courtyard Photo 3 EDINBURGH 2023: Review: HELLO KITTY MUST DIE, Pleasance Courtyard
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: GUNTER at Summerhall Photo 4 EDINBURGH 2023: Review: GUNTER at Summerhall

Edinburgh Festival

EDINBURGH 2023: Review: DNA, TheSpace On The Mile EDINBURGH 2023: Review: DNA, TheSpace On The Mile The Parker & Schnell Youth Company showcase the immense talent of young people through their performance of DNA.

The piece depicts a group of teenagers dealing with a bullying incident gone too far – now, they have an unintended death on their hands. They rally together to construct a story to tell the police, but accidentally frame an innocent man in the process.

The piece is a hard one to perform – it is dark, lines are fast-paced and there are many characters onstage at a time. Nevertheless the company greet these challenges head on - each actor holds their own, successfully achieving the disturbing unease of the production.

The actor playing Phil is menacing, calculating and terrifying. Mark’s reveal of Adam’s death is haunting, exhibiting the actor’s strong control over the monologue. The actress playing Danny provides amusing comic relief through her obsession with pursuing dental college. Chris Schnell’s direction is simple but effective, especially considering the small space they have to work with.

The ending showcases a fresh new take on the piece – a worthy production to check out at the Fringe this year.

DNA runs at TheSpace on the Mile until 13 August




RELATED STORIES

1
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: SIAPA YANG BAWA MELAYU AKU PERGI? (WHO TOOK MY MALAY AWAY?), Summe Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: SIAPA YANG BAWA MELAYU AKU PERGI? (WHO TOOK MY MALAY AWAY?), Summerhall

Faizal Abdullah launches an engaging, thought-provoking, unique and deeply personal exploration of Malay identity in Singapore through his performative lecture Siapa Yang Bawa Melayu Aku Pergi? (Who Took My Malay Away?)

2
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: TONES: A HIP-HOP OPERA, Pleasance Courtyard Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: TONES: A HIP-HOP OPERA, Pleasance Courtyard

Tones: A Hip-Hop Opera marks fifty years of Hip Hop wonderfully by sticking to the roots of the music all the while showing just how far it has come.

3
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: OSCAR AT THE CROWN, Assembly George Square Gardens Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: OSCAR AT THE CROWN, Assembly George Square Gardens

A queer immersive nightclub musical based on the life of Oscar Wilde? In theory, this sounds incredible. In practice, I’m not completely convinced. Did I have fun? Yes. Did I know what was going on? Questionable.

4
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: ON YOUR BIKE, Gilded Balloon Patter Hoose Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: ON YOUR BIKE, Gilded Balloon Patter Hoose

The Edinburgh Fringe truly demonstrates that anything can be a musical. Whether it’s recent political events, or a modern cultural phenomenon, On Your Bike gives the humble delivery driver a moment in the spotlight. After winning a best musical award at the Edinburgh Fringe in 2021, the show returns to Edinburgh for another spin – pun intended.

From This Author - Mary Baillie

Mary is a Scottish-born and Brunei-raised world citizen who spent her high-school years in India. She is a graduate of Middlebury College Vermont with a degree in theatre and anthropology, and is... (read more about this author)

EDINBURGH 2023: Review: OSCAR AT THE CROWN, Assembly George Square GardensEDINBURGH 2023: Review: OSCAR AT THE CROWN, Assembly George Square Gardens
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: JM COETZEE'S LIFE & TIMES OF MICHAEL K, Assembly HallEDINBURGH 2023: Review: JM COETZEE'S LIFE & TIMES OF MICHAEL K, Assembly Hall
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: SALOME, Bedlam TheatreEDINBURGH 2023: Review: SALOME, Bedlam Theatre
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: BLUE, Assembly George SquareEDINBURGH 2023: Review: BLUE, Assembly George Square

Videos

Exclusive Video: First Look at THE FULL MONTY at Transcendence Video Exclusive Video: First Look at THE FULL MONTY at Transcendence
What is PURLIE VICTORIOUS All About? The Cast Explains! Video
What is PURLIE VICTORIOUS All About? The Cast Explains!
EL MAGO POP's Antonio Díaz is Getting Ready for a Magical Broadway Debut Video
EL MAGO POP's Antonio Díaz is Getting Ready for a Magical Broadway Debut
First Listen to 'Building Momentum' From HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Video
First Listen to 'Building Momentum' From HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
View all Videos

Scotland SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Great Ruckus
Pleasance Courtyard (Baby Grand) (8/02-8/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Les Millénniables
theSpaceUK (8/14-8/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# NewsRevue (HMS Unthinkable)
Pleasance Courtyard (Grand) (8/02-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# stark bollock naked
Assembly Roxy (Downstairs) (8/02-8/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hello Kitty Must Die
Pleasance Courtyard (Pleasance Two) (8/02-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pierre Novellie: Why Can't I Just Enjoy Things?
Monkey Barrel Comedy (10/12-10/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Alfie Brown: Red Flags Galore!
Monkey Barrel Comedy (11/28-11/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Diana: The Untold and Untrue Story
Pleasance Dome (King Dome) (8/02-8/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ben Pope: Holy Cow
Monkey Barrel Comedy (9/16-9/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Anything That We Wanted To Be
Summerhall (Cairns Lecture Theatre) (8/02-8/27)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You