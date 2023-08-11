EDINBURGH 2023: Review: DNA, TheSpace On The Mile

The Parker & Schnell Youth Company showcase the immense talent of young people through their performance of DNA.

The piece depicts a group of teenagers dealing with a bullying incident gone too far – now, they have an unintended death on their hands. They rally together to construct a story to tell the police, but accidentally frame an innocent man in the process.

The piece is a hard one to perform – it is dark, lines are fast-paced and there are many characters onstage at a time. Nevertheless the company greet these challenges head on - each actor holds their own, successfully achieving the disturbing unease of the production.

The actor playing Phil is menacing, calculating and terrifying. Mark’s reveal of Adam’s death is haunting, exhibiting the actor’s strong control over the monologue. The actress playing Danny provides amusing comic relief through her obsession with pursuing dental college. Chris Schnell’s direction is simple but effective, especially considering the small space they have to work with.

The ending showcases a fresh new take on the piece – a worthy production to check out at the Fringe this year.

DNA runs at TheSpace on the Mile until 13 August