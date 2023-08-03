EDINBURGH 2023: Review: CHRISKIRKPATRICKMAS: A BOY BAND CHRISTMAS MUSICAL, Pleasance Courtyard

Chriskirkpatrickmas: A Boy Band Christmas Musical runs until 28 August

Aug. 03, 2023

Edinburgh Festival
Chriskirkpatrickmas: A Boy Band Musical is a new musical created by Valen Shore and featuring 12 original songs.

It’s Christmas Eve 2009 and Chris Kirkpatrick (played by Valen Shore) is recognised in line for coffee. “Didn’t you used to be in a boyband?”. Chris explains that he didn’t used to be, *NSYNC never officially broke up and the band are only on hiatus. Or, at least that’s what he thinks.

Like a mashup of A Christmas Carol and It’s A Wonderful Life, an unexpected angel (Alison Zatta) visits Chris on Christmas Eve and offers him one wish- on the condition it is not something is not on behalf of other people.

The cast of seven are impeccable throughout as cast members take on multiple roles with fantastic vocals and brilliant choreography. 

To try and shake his determination that a reunion is on the cards, the angel shows Chris the real reason that Justin Timberlake (Nicole Wyland) didn’t turn up to his party that evening. Travelling through time via a 90s boombox, we see how the band was originally formed and how each member helped shape the group into the much-loved five-piece.

The writing is exceptional and while it probably helps to have a bit of 90s boyband knowledge, it's not essential. 

It’s difficult not to draw comparisons between another little musical that started out at the festival and ended up on Broadway but this high-energy, completely original and fresh musical is definitely destined for big things.




EDINBURGH 2023: Review: CHRISKIRKPATRICKMAS: A BOY BAND CHRISTMAS MUSICAL, Pleasance Courtyard
