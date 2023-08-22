EDINBURGH 2023: Review: BUFF, Pleasance

Buff is the story of a gay man who has recently gone through a breakup that has upended his life. Pearse Egan stars in this solo show written by Ben Fensome.

Nick has had to sublet his flat to an Instagram-famous gay man called Jamie. It's a cramped space but Nick likes him so doesn't mind. The pair get along well and watch tv together and have the occasional heart-to-heart. Jamie is also extremely buff and Nick is not.

Dipping his toe back into the dating pool, Nick finds that a lot has changed since the last time he was single. While his ex moves on quickly, he finds that dating has changed quite drastically. Swiping on apps, he starts conversations with guys but finds himself blocked or ghosted if he sends full-body photos.

The writing is good and Nick is a complex character. He is likeable and he does believe himself to be a good person but he also isn't very nice about other people and hasn't always treated others well. He is jealous of his flatmate's relationship causing him to be nasty about his partner. Some family issues are mentioned but only lightly touched on and he doesn't come off brilliantly.

Pearse gives a solid performance in this solo show that looks at issues such as fatphobia and homophobia with sensitivity.