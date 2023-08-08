EDINBURGH 2023: Review: BLUE, Assembly George Square

Blue runs at Assembly George Square through August 28th

By: Aug. 08, 2023

Edinburgh Festival

EDINBURGH 2023: Review: BLUE, Assembly George Square A minimalist set and tiny venue require extraordinary actors, and Michael MatthewsBlue absolutely delivers.

 

Rhonda Parker (June Carryl) is investigating the death of a 33-year-old black motorist, and her husband’s ex-colleague Sully Boyd (John Colella) has some challenging questions to answer. We are greeted by two old friends exchanging pleasantries, but this quickly goes south as Sully’s involvement in the case gets more and more suspicious. Unexpected plot twists cause us to reflect on institutionalised racism, the role of the police, white privilege and our own roles in enacting change.

 

It was an honour being so close to two effortlessly phenomenal actors tackle this challenging piece with such grace and ease. Carryl, who also wrote the piece, is funny and likeable yet strong and domineering. Her performance in the last scene brought tears to my eyes. Her full embodiment of every line depicts her meticulous thought behind the text. She is perfectly complimented by John Collela who presents a white man unable to confront his own racism – yet despite this, evokes the occasional fragment of sympathy. 

 

The piece highlights the importance of human change, beautifully encapsulated through the lines:

“I became a policeman to protect people.”

“Which people?”  

 

The play could be about 5 minutes shorter, but it was fully deserving of its standing ovation and I recommend seeing it at the Fringe.

Blue runs at Assembly George Square until 28 August




Recommended For You