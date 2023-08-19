EDINBURGH 2023: Review: 360 ALLSTARS, Assembly Hall, Mound Place

360 ALLSTARS celebrate their 10-year anniversary with their supercharged urban circus in The Main Room at Assembly Hall, which is an 840 capacity venue. Despite the fact it is a Thursday at 15:15, the show is sold out, a testament to the crews allure, with a lively audience bustling with anticipation. Hosted by master beat boxer Ball-Zee and supported by drumming titleholder Gene Peterson, the pair introduce BMX superstar Péter Söre, Cyr Wheel artist Josh Curtis and basketball legend Showcase.

Embodying elite energy the 360 ALLSTARS create a special kind of show theatrics, exhibiting top level skills by champions of BMX, basketball, breakdancing, beatboxing, acrobatics and drumming. The cast of seven are incredibly impressive being World Champions, World Record-holding artists and athletes.

In a clever console themed red vs blue battle, we are treated to a creative tick list of powermoves from the B Boys, featuring B Boy Daz and B Boy Chris. Such is their skill that both B Boys readily accomplish headspins, backspins, windmills, flares, twists, airtracks and halos, amongst progressive tricks with natural flair, where both B Boys display extraordinary physical performances.

The productions use of bold word lettering form large visual projections. Alongside the visual theme, a head camera is used to produce a direct view of the epic artist drumming, giving us a sense of the sheer energy required to create the level of power. A standout moment occurs when Ball-Zee ‘sets up’ a drum kit using only his voice, supported by the use of spotlights, showing their talent and expertise is beyond comparison.

The atmosphere in the space becomes electric when Showcase performs a four basketball juggle, followed by insane cyclical rotation on the Cyr Wheel from circus sensation artist Josh Curtis, who is nothing short of mesmerising.

360 ALLSTARS collaboratively brings together circus with dance and music street culture extraordinarily, this show is an absolute triumph- whatever you do, do not miss this spectacle.

Catch 360 ALLSTARS at Assembly Hall, Main Hall at 15:15 from 03-28 August 2023.