EDINBURGH 2023: MAGIC GARETH: LEVEL UP! The Pleasance Courtyard

Level Up Your Fringe Experience with Magic Gareth's NEW Mind-Blowing Show

By: Aug. 18, 2023

POPULAR

EDINBURGH 2023: BroadwayWorld's Edfringe Reviews Photo 1 EDINBURGH 2023: BroadwayWorld's Edfringe Reviews
BONNIE & CLYDE Producer Dan Looney Dismissed From His Own Company Photo 2 BONNIE & CLYDE Producer Dan Looney Dismissed From His Own Company
David Tennant Criticises 'Ludicrous' West End Ticket Prices Photo 3 David Tennant Criticises 'Ludicrous' West End Ticket Prices
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: GUNTER at Summerhall Photo 4 EDINBURGH 2023: Review: GUNTER at Summerhall

Edinburgh Festival
EDINBURGH 2023: MAGIC GARETH: LEVEL UP! The Pleasance Courtyard
EDINBURGH 2023: MAGIC GARETH: LEVEL UP! The Pleasance Courtyard

Magic Gareth: Level up! Is described as ‘kick-ass, eye-bending magic, and a whole load of nonsense!’ and this does not disappoint.

Gareth introduces the show, modelled on children’s console games, whereby a challenge has been created to defeat the hat-wearing, water-spraying Evil Gareth character, who has used his wicked powers to steal precious toy Daisy the unicorn from (Good) Gareth. We have three heart lives in the form of pop-able balloons and we must pass the three levels to win. Magic Gareth has a natural likeability and charms the audience almost instantaneously with his humour and magical skill. The tricks are impressive, covering varied rope tricks, a movable image, card tricks, an egg drop and a particularly fabulous and enjoyable giant head-balloon act.

Even the youngest children in the audience are enthralled, as Magic Gareth is able to hold their attention for the full show duration- this is an impressive skill, rarely seen across the Fringe.

Magic Gareth: Level up! Is a game of wit, focus, magic and trickery for children. The show is engaging, joyful with audience involvement and interaction.

Magic Gareth: Level up! Runs at the Pleasance Courtyard, ABOVE, at 10:30am until 20 August 2023.




RELATED STORIES

1
Edinburgh Deaf Festival Brings Trident Nuclear Missile Debate to the Stage In FASLANE Photo
Edinburgh Deaf Festival Brings Trident Nuclear Missile Debate to the Stage In FASLANE

Among the highlights of the second annual Edinburgh Deaf Festival will be Faslane the award-winning play originally written and performed by Jenna Watt now specially adapted into British Sign Language (BSL). 

2
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: TED HILL: TRIES AND FAILS TO FIX CLIMATE CHANGE, Assembly George S Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: TED HILL: TRIES AND FAILS TO FIX CLIMATE CHANGE, Assembly George Square, The Crate

How do you fix climate change? Ted Hill thinks he has the answers.

3
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: COWBOYS AND LESBIANS, Pleasance Dome Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: COWBOYS AND LESBIANS, Pleasance Dome

Cowboys and Lesbians, quite simply, does what it says on the tin. But it does so in a fiercely funny, heartwarming way that leaves you walking out with a big smile on your face. The show opens with two teenage girls, Noa and Nina, waiting for the school bus. They’re lovably awkward school nerds, imagining how their lives might look if they were in a cliche film. We are then transported to the film they are making up.

4
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: DAZZLING, TheSpace Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: DAZZLING, TheSpace

Falling into the depths of obsession and addiction, Holly Sewell’s play Dazzling is a personal, perceptive one-woman-show from a talented team. Laying in her messy bedroom, we meet Alix (Charlie Scott-Hayes) as she complains about her boring summer school office job. Her story really starts when she goes on a night out with best friend Jan and meets Fiona. The pair begin a whirlwind romance, but as Alix falls deeper and deeper the relationship takes over her life a little too much. 

From This Author - Christiana Rose

Christiana Rose has been writing for BroadwayWorld Scotland (EdFringe edition) since 2019 and is an award winning cabaret performer in her own right. Her work background is in performance event m... (read more about this author)

EDINBURGH 2023: THE SLIGHTLY ANNOYING ELEPHANT, Debating Hall At Gilded Balloon TeviotEDINBURGH 2023: THE SLIGHTLY ANNOYING ELEPHANT, Debating Hall At Gilded Balloon Teviot
EDINBURGH 2023: MOG THE FORGETFUL CAT, Underbelly, Bristo Square, McEwan HallEDINBURGH 2023: MOG THE FORGETFUL CAT, Underbelly, Bristo Square, McEwan Hall
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: ROGER MCGOUGH'S MONEY-GO-ROUND, Assembly RoomsEDINBURGH 2023: Review: ROGER MCGOUGH'S MONEY-GO-ROUND, Assembly Rooms
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: OLAF FALAFEL'S SUPER STUPID SHOW (20% MORE STUPIDER), The Pleasance CourtyardEDINBURGH 2023: Review: OLAF FALAFEL'S SUPER STUPID SHOW (20% MORE STUPIDER), The Pleasance Courtyard

Videos

Video: Watch the Trailer For A LITTLE LIFE, Coming to Cinemas in September Video Video: Watch the Trailer For A LITTLE LIFE, Coming to Cinemas in September
Idina Menzel Teaches TODAY SHOW Hosts How to Moonwalk Video
Idina Menzel Teaches TODAY SHOW Hosts How to Moonwalk
The Teen Critics Have the Time of Their Lives at BACK TO THE FUTURE Video
The Teen Critics Have the Time of Their Lives at BACK TO THE FUTURE
Roger Bart Reveals Christopher Lloyd's 'Big Question' About BACK TO THE FUTURE Video
Roger Bart Reveals Christopher Lloyd's 'Big Question' About BACK TO THE FUTURE
View all Videos

Scotland SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ian Smith: Crushing
Monkey Barrel Comedy (2/24-2/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Schërzo
Pleasance Courtyard (Beyond (8/02-8/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# WILD ONION
Gilded Ballon Patter Hoose (2/08-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ed Night: I Have A Girlfriend
Monkey Barrel Comedy (11/25-11/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mervyn Stutter’s Pick of the Fringe
Pleasance Courtyard (Pleasance One) (8/05-8/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Diana: The Untold and Untrue Story
Pleasance Dome (King Dome) (8/02-8/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Morton, Burke & Fry
Monkey Barrel Comedy (10/24-10/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mark Thomas in England & Son
Tron Theatre (9/14-9/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Nuclear Children
Pleasance Courtyard (Attic) (8/02-8/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ed Byrne: Tragedy Plus Time
Motherwell Concert Hall (11/08-11/08)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You