EDINBURGH 2023: MAGIC GARETH: LEVEL UP! The Pleasance Courtyard

Magic Gareth: Level up! Is described as ‘kick-ass, eye-bending magic, and a whole load of nonsense!’ and this does not disappoint.

Gareth introduces the show, modelled on children’s console games, whereby a challenge has been created to defeat the hat-wearing, water-spraying Evil Gareth character, who has used his wicked powers to steal precious toy Daisy the unicorn from (Good) Gareth. We have three heart lives in the form of pop-able balloons and we must pass the three levels to win. Magic Gareth has a natural likeability and charms the audience almost instantaneously with his humour and magical skill. The tricks are impressive, covering varied rope tricks, a movable image, card tricks, an egg drop and a particularly fabulous and enjoyable giant head-balloon act.

Even the youngest children in the audience are enthralled, as Magic Gareth is able to hold their attention for the full show duration- this is an impressive skill, rarely seen across the Fringe.

Magic Gareth: Level up! Is a game of wit, focus, magic and trickery for children. The show is engaging, joyful with audience involvement and interaction.

Magic Gareth: Level up! Runs at the Pleasance Courtyard, ABOVE, at 10:30am until 20 August 2023.