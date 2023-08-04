EDINBURGH 2023: Elliot Minogue-Stone Q&A

BWW catches up with Elliot Minogue-Stone to chat about bringing Groovicle to the 2023 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Tell us a bit about Groovicle

It's a 21st century contemporary dance cabaret, which is a bit of a mouthful but does describe it well. Essentially it's physical and theatrical and musical and funny and touching. It's about trying to be cool and groovy, trying (and failing) to fit in. There's dancing, singing, a lip sync, interactive poetry, what more can you want?

What sets it apart from other shows at the festival?

It's a contemporary dance cabaret for goodness sake! There's no one doing a show like this, actually if there is I'd love to see it, compare notes. But seriously, because it's so hybrid you're not going to see anything else like it at the Fringe.



Do you feel any pressure with your father being a Fringe veteran?

The word veteran feels accurate as Fringe does feel like surviving something. In terms of pressure, a little bit, but what we're doing is not really comparable. Maybe we could swap shows half way through the run? My stand up's not on his level but I'd love to see him dance in my heels...

Who would you like to come and see it?

This can all sound a bit arty-farty but... I want people who want to play, who feel opinionated and those who chase rhythm and groove. People who wish to feel unsettled at their excitement. Who are willing to let go of their ego and connect. Those who wish to commit to a theatrical experience.

What would you like audiences to take away from it?

A desire to move, maybe a song. Generally a sense of joy.

Elliot Minogue-Stone will make is Edinburgh Fringe debut with Groovicle at ZOO Southside - Studio from 4th to 27th (excluding 14th) August 2023 https://zoofestival.co.uk/programme/groovicle/