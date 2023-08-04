EDINBURGH 2023: Cam Gavinski Q&A

BONHEUR runs at Gilded Balloon until 28 August

By: Aug. 04, 2023

BWW catches up with Cam Gavinski to chat about bringing Bonheur to the 2023 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Tell us a bit about Bonheur.

BONHEUR is a coming-of-age musical comedy about when I was blackmailed as a teenager by a stranger on the internet over my privates going public.  It's an all-access, all-excess, exposé on exposing, as I relive the pains and pleasures of puberty during the dawn of the digital age. Also there's a french talking penis puppet.


What made you want to tell your most embarrassing story to a live audience?

When my mom said "Son, please tell this story to the world. I love that strangers will associate you with something so vile and embarrassing, and I definitely don't wish you were doing something more family friendly. I'm not at all conflicted with how I feel about my son talking about his penis on stage for an hour every night. Two thumbs way up! Your butt!"


What sets it apart from other shows at the festival?

Solo shows are inherently masturbatory, but my show is actually about masturbation. Am I satirizing toxic-masculinity or am I participating in and perpetuating it? Am I juggling immature jokes on mature themes with mature takes on immaturity or do I just think farts and weiners are silly?  These are questions.

 

Who would you like to come and see it?

Idiots, morons, dumb-dumbs. If you're not a full on dumb-dumb, get out of my sight. If your IQ is over 2 they'll turn you away at the door.


What would you like audiences to take away from it?

Some merch would be great. I'm broke as fuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuu

Cam Gavinski will make his Edinburgh Fringe debut with BONHEUR at Gilded Balloon Teviot (Nightclub) from Aug 2 - Aug 28 (Aug 14 Day Off) Ticket Link: https://tickets.gildedballoon.co.uk/event/14:4914/ 




Recommended For You