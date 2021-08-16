EDINBURGH 2021: BWW Review: MUSTARD, Summerhall Online

Fishamble and Sunday's Child have brought the 2019 hit show Mustard back to Summerhall as a digital production for 2021.

Written and performed by Eva O'Connor Mustard is a one-woman show about heart-break, mental illness and condiments.

After meeting the man of her dreams, the woman in the show tries to hide certain aspects of her personality from her partner but ultimately, it is too much of a struggle. Mustard is a play rich with metaphors and the woman's fascination with condiments are never explicitly confirmed as self-harm, eating disorders or addiction.

O'Connor smears herself with mustard throughout the show during the particularly distressing parts. After the relationship breaks down she has to return to the family home in Ireland and her mother is embarrassed by her obsession with the yellow substance.

I've found digital performances to vary in intensity but Mustard really does manage to recreate the live experience. I felt very much as though I was sitting in Summerhall and O'Connor's passionate performance kept me gripped throughout.

Mustard is streaming at Summerhall Online from 16 August.