EDINBURGH 2021: BWW Review: MIMI'S SUITCASE, Assembly Showcatcher

Written and performed by Ana Bayat as an array of characters, Mimi's Suitcase is a story about displacement, identity and women's rights. Having been performed in person at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe previously, Mimi's Suitcase is back this year as a digital on-demand piece.

Mimi herself is only fifteen and has just moved from Spain to her native Iran with only a suitcase containing her belongings. Happy in Spain, the family were forced to move back to Iran where Mimi has to live under far stricter rules that don't make sense to her.

Performed in four languages (English, French, Spanish and Farsi) with subtitles, Mimi's Suitcase is an undeniably impressive piece of theatre. While Bayat is an accomplished actress, the play is challenging as she takes on 27 different characters and it can be a little confusing at times as to who is who.

Mimi's Suitcase is a play that translates well to a digital piece. The stage setting is sparse, with only this red suitcase and Mimi throughout but with some screen projections in the background and none of the impact of this was lost on film.

Mimi's Suitcase is available on demand through Assembly Showcatcher.