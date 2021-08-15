EDINBURGH 2021: BWW Review: FEAR OF ROSES, Assembly Roxy

Tabby and Nicolette have worked together for years but the recently promoted Tabby has become particularly insufferable. Written and directed by Nathaniel Brimmer-Bell, Fear of Roses is a dark comedy about what can happen when someone lets power go to their head.

Starting her role as executive manager, Tabby informs Nicolette that she won't allow the other staff to call her by her first name anymore. She barks orders at her assistant, making unreasonable demands and complaining about the length of time it takes her to make her a coffee. Nicolette has had to take on a second job as money is tight so she is also the night-time security guard on the premises.

When mysterious Keely bursts into the office with incriminating evidence about how Tabby lied and stole her way into the new role, she forces her to come up with £500k within a couple of days or the information will be leaked to the press. Tabby only has one option...to rob the bank at night.

This darkly comic and twisty thriller is silly but highly enjoyable. Fear of Roses was advertised as an hour but came in just over the 45-minute mark at my performance making this skilled and compact storytelling.

It is also worth mentioning the care that Assembly Roxy staff took to ensure the audience felt safe. Digital tickets were scanned on entry, there was a one-way system, test and protect check-in and masks to be worn throughout unless taking a drink.

Fear of Roses is at the Assembly Roxy until 26 August.