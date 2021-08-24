EDINBURGH 2021: BWW Review: CALEDONIAN SLEEPER, Fringe Player

Presented by Acting Coach Scotland, Caledonian Sleeper is a piece of new writing that takes place on board the overnight train to Aberdeen.

When Grace takes her seat on the train she notices Joe, a man she knew from school but hasn't seen in years. Known for being a bit of a maths whiz, she tells him of her surprise when she discovered he has gone on to be a famous actor instead of a scientist.

Joe keeps his defences up initially- he talks about how he often thinks he is having quiet conversations with friends and then finds out his story has been sold to the weekly rags. As the journey progresses, they go from informal chitchat to much deeper conversation as the real reasons for their journey emerge.

Michael Matar's dialogue is a little bit clunky at times but the story is gripping enough to hold your attention. There are appropriate trigger warnings on the booking page for some of the content and it is advised for viewers to be 16+.

At 45 minutes run time this play is a compact and entertaining watch that explores complex human emotions.

Caledonian Sleeper is available on demand through Fringe Player.