BWW Review: LOVE LETTERS AT HOME, Traverse Online

Originally touring as an in-person production, Uninvited Guests' theatrical piece Love Letters At Home has been adapted for a digital audience. Viewers are invited to send in song dedications and their personal stories make up the show.

I hadn't expected such a small audience for this performance which made having my camera turned off a little awkward. The performance takes place over Zoom so (in theory) the audience can see each other. Richard and Jess introduce themselves and explain how the show will run as well as some technical information about how to operate Zoom and get the most out of the experience.

I found Love Letters At Home a bit uncomfortable from early on. Love songs are played while Richard and Jess gazing adoringly into their cameras. The most excruciating part of the performance is when the audience are advised to pick another person on the Zoom meeting and to look into their eyes for the duration of "The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face". The idea is that the person won't know you've picked them but I found myself cringing throughout the whole song.

The stories that are told are audience submissions that all happen to be very poetically written about the song they want to dedicate to someone. They are stories of love and loss and silliness dancing around the kitchen. This brings us to, the dancing. Richard admits he is not a professional by any means but an audience poll decides which song he has to dance to in honour of someone he loves. I'm not even sure I can adequately review this portion of the performance as I was watching with my head in my hands in embarrassment.

It would be less painful if Love Letters At Home didn't try and take itself quite so seriously. It's the earnest presentation that makes it such an awkward experience.

Love Letters At Home is streaming at the Traverse Theatre until 19 August.