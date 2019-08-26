EDINBURGH 2019: BWW Review: YUCK CIRCUS, Underbelly

Yuck Circus is an all-female circus troupe that uses typical circus techniques to tell women's stories. Striding onstage with painted on moustaches and thrusting their bulging crotches at the audience, they kick things off with a hilarious display of 'lad' culture.

The highlights for me were the acrobatic segments. These performers are incredibly fit and these parts of the act are seriously impressive. They're playful with the audience as they ask whether we seriously thought we'd be seeing an all-female circus that didn't have an aerial act. The show blurb for Yuck Circus also promises 'unrelenting menstruation' and it certainly delivers.

There are sketches throughout the show that I didn't really connect with. They are all relevant to the gender themes but I felt as though they were just filler. There's some excellent stuff about drinking and sexting but most of the clowning fell a little flat.

Yuck Circus is certainly a unique experience and makes for a refreshing change to see female stories told in this way.

https://tickets.edfringe.com/whats-on/yuck-circus





