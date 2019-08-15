EDINBURGH 2019: BWW Review: PHOEBE ROBINSON: SORRY, HARRIET TUBMAN, Assembly

Phoebe Robinson starts with a strong opening story about being the moderator on five of Michelle Obama's book tour dates. She shares anecdotes about life on the road with "Mich" and some of the disastrous results that occur when she's too polite to inform the former First Lady that she's lactose intolerant.

The co-host of the Two Dope Queens podcast and author of bestselling books tells us that she's trying out some new material tonight and slots in something that she wrote earlier that day. Some of it lands, but not all of it and the show feels a little like a work in progress. Robinson is a relaxed host for the evening and seems entirely comfortable with her audience.

It's not particularly well structured but one of the main subjects throughout the set is her relationship with her white, British boyfriend. They've recently decided to move in together and there's a lengthy piece about her sexual habits. Robinson is a strong performer but some of the material is a little lacking.

It's a pleasant enough way to spend an hour with a few big laughs to be had. Sorry, Harriet Tubman also contains the best analogy for an uncircumcised penis that you'll ever hear.

