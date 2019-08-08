EDINBURGH 2019: BWW Review: HUGE DAVIES, The Carpark, Pleasance Courtyard

Huge Davies captivates in his highly anticipated debut show. He is deadpan, intense and utterly hilarious. Strikingly, he wears a large keyboard around his neck, with an attached mic. We are expected to join in with several songs, and he assesses the room ominously to ensure there is full audience participation.

Davies explains The Carpark is a musical he's been writing. What he needs from a venue is an empty carpark; he doesn't ask for much in life - it's all he wants. Thankfully, snug in our nice venue as opposed to a drafty carpark, he will instead have to give us a breakdown section by section. The synopsis is dark, but side-splittingly silly.

Davies explores his love of Daft Punk and futuristic music, and presents his case for how creepy he thinks ice cream van music is. A section on dance music at festivals is also hysterical, and he plays us the drums and guitar sections to demonstrate.

Huge Davies is unique and brilliant. He is absolutely destined for great things.

Huge Davies: The Carpark is running at Pleasance Courtyard until 25 August: https://tickets.edfringe.com/whats-on/huge-davies-the-carpark





