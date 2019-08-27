EDINBURGH 2019: BWW Review: ENDLESS SECOND, Pleasance

Endless Second is a drama about a young couple who meet and fall in love at the beginning of a university term. A lot of time is spent laying the groundwork of the relationship and it is clear the unnamed characters are very respectful and loving towards each other.

Around halfway through the play, the pair get drunk on a night out and he has to put her to bed. It is clear that she isn't in the mood for sex as she is barely coherent but he tries anyway. She says no, but he doesn't stop. What happens next feels all the more shocking because of the sweetness we have seen between them so far.

Endless Second examines consent within a relationship. The man is a kind and gentle feminist who doesn't even realise he's done something wrong. After his girlfriend puts a name to what he did to her, it is difficult for them to recover. The rest of the play explores whether they can ever get back to how they were before it happened.

The two performers work well and the direction is tight. He is the shy and playful devoted boyfriend and she is sweet but then filled with rage and resentment.

It's a tough subject and Cut the Cord Theatre deal with it in a sensitive manner making for an uncomfortable but important watch.

https://tickets.edfringe.com/whats-on/endless-second





