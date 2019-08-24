EDINBURGH 2019: BWW Review: ELECTRIC, Underbelly

Electric is a play set at the music festival Electric Picnic in Ireland. Joni and Scarlett are two festival attendees from very different backgrounds. Scarlett has been talked into going by her mother who thinks she needs to try and have more fun. She's glamping, of course, because she's a bit of a princess. Joni is a veteran festival-goer who is there for a wild weekend with her friends.

The unlikely pair meet in a festival toilet (as you do) and seem to bond straight away despite their differences. Both admit that they don't really like the friends they've come to the festival with and they discover all the things they have in common.

Ali Hardiman plays Scarlett (and is also the writer of Electric) and Ericka Roe takes on Jodi but the pair also play the entire supporting cast. This is a really effective technique and the changing accents, tone and mannerisms indicate who is who really well. It also sets the festival mood really well and the music and lighting play a big part in this.

There are some interesting themes explored in Electric such as not judging people based on appearances or who they hang out with. It explores friendship, love and class which is a lot to take on in the space of an hour but it works so well.

I didn't know much about Electric beforehand, I just thought a play set at a music festival might be a fun way to spend an afternoon. I was completely blown away by this funny and sweet piece of theatre.

https://tickets.edfringe.com/whats-on/electric





