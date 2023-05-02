DANISH Returns to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival

The Danish Arts Foundation, in association with WILDTOPIA, has announced four productions as part of the official selection of Danish companies to perform at Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2023, promoting Danish performing arts of high artistic quality internationally.

#DANISH is the Danish showcase at Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2023. #DANISH is curated and funded by The Danish Arts Foundation. After an inaugural online season in 2021 and a sophomore success in 2022 #DANISH is back for 2023 with a range of incredible multi genre work.

The works that have been selected for #DANISH this year by The Danish Arts Foundation are: Mass Effect, The Insider, Sensuous Governing and HARVEST.

Mass Effect - An award-winning, high-intensity performance where the dancers drive into the mind and body of the audience leaving you pulsing in blissful euphoria. Together the cast push their physical limits, deal with exhaustion, motivation and group dynamics.

Members of the local community join the stage in the end of the performance, pumping up the energy and filling the theatre with an energetic pulse, a total Mass Effect.

The Insider - Look into the face of human greed - live acting, visuals and a binaural soundscape that gives you the chills. The cum-ex tax scam: 50 billion GBP 'robbed' from the treasuries around Europe! The use of headphones and 3D sound creates an intimate connection with the cynical financier on stage when he is interrogated, at a party in the club, in the shower and in a bank in Zurich. You'll experience the money frenzy and the dilemmas.

Sensuous Governing is an immersive and otherworldly journey into the governing structures of our society. During the manifestation you will explore your poetic self - as well as hopes and dreams for a potential future society called Sensuous Society. A new world where everything is governed by the principles of the aesthetic dimension. During the manifestation you will meet several of the Sisters Hope performers who will guide and facilitate you on your journey.

HARVEST - How do we humans shape and cultivate nature and how does a trade shape us?

A performance exploring the work across two seemingly distant sectors: agriculture and dance. What is it to cultivate a body? In Harvest two performers from different traditions engage with such questions in a set incorporating soil and grass. This on a large reverberating floor, shaking the room and setting the soil, the dancers and the whole space in motion.

Gitta Malling, Chair of the board of the Danish Arts Foundation and Chair of the Committee for Performing Arts Project Funding says, "One of our most important tasks is to help Danish performing arts gain international reach. As one of the world's largest international festivals for the performing arts EdFringe is a unique opportunity for Danish performing artists to participate and represent Denmark in Edinburgh as well as help strengthen the bond between Denmark and the UK."

Karen Toftegaard, Danish arts entrepreneur and founding producer of #DANISH said:

"The Danish creative spirit is a great like-minded match with the soul of Scotland. Edinburgh Festival Fringe is a creative melting pot with an abundance of great experiences, and it is an amazing opportunity for the Danes to connect with Scottish people and creative colleagues and audiences from all over the world through the arts. We're looking forward to contributing to a glorious festival atmosphere with these exceptional Danish works and a positive, creative spirit."

The shows are curated and supported by the Danish Arts Foundation. #DANISH is the Danish showcase at Edinburgh Fringe 2023 presented by The Danish Arts Foundation and produced by WILDTOPIA, that founded and started up the #DANISH showcase at Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

The Danish Arts Foundation works to promote Danish performing arts of high artistic quality internationally.

The Danish Embassy in the United Kingdom supports the #DANISH showcase.

Go to www.danishedfringe.com for more info.