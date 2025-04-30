Critics Award For Theatre in Scotland Announce Outstanding Panto Award

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Scotland’s theatre critics are to introduce a new award celebrating the country’s pantomime productions, it was announced today (April 30). The Outstanding Pantomime Award, which will be presented for the first time at the 2025 Critics’ Awards for Theatre in Scotland (CATS), will recognise the best overall panto produced in Scotland each year.

“Scotland has long been considered the natural home of pantomime, from the early-20th-century music hall productions to the heyday of Stanley Baxter, Rikki Fulton, Jimmy Logan, Una McLean and Johnny Beattie, who then passed on the baton to acclaimed performers such as Elaine C Smith and the late Gerard Kelly and Andy Gray,” says CATS awards co-convenor Michael Cox. “And in recent times, writers and performers such as Forbes Masson and Johnny McKnight have further added to Scotland’s panto reputation by rethinking the artform for the 21st-century.

“Our new award recognises the breadth of talent that goes into making the perfect panto.”

It was also announced today that the inaugural Outstanding Pantomime Award will be sponsored by Mackie’s of Scotland, the country’s leading ice cream producer. Mackie’s will also be generously providing tubs of their ice cream for all guests attending this year’s awards ceremony.

Stuart Common, managing director of Mackie’s, commented:

“Mackie's are proud to sponsor the very first Outstanding Pantomime award at the Critics' Awards for Theatre in Scotland. Pantomime and interval ice cream go hand in hand, making up a cherished part of the Christmas tradition for families across Scotland. We’re delighted to celebrate the talent and hard work that goes into creating these magical productions and memories.”

“The CATS judges are excited to add the category of Outstanding Pantomime to our annual awards,” adds CATS awards co-convenor Mark Brown. “We are grateful to Mackie’s – a Scottish company whose ice cream is so closely associated with a trip to the pantomime – for sponsoring the inaugural panto award.”

The 2025 Critics’ Awards for Theatre in Scotland will be presented on the afternoon of Sunday June 8 at the Traverse Theatre in Edinburgh.

“The Traverse has been at the heart of Scottish theatre for over 60 years,” says CATS co-convenor, Joyce McMillan, “and its legendary role in developing new theatre writing from Scotland is recognised worldwide.

"We are delighted to be returning to the Traverse for our 2025 awards ceremony; as we join together with the theatre community to reflect on a year which, despite many uncertainties, has seen so much brilliant and varied work on Scotland’s stages. It has been a theatre year that is ripe for recognition at what we hope will be a wonderful summer celebration, in the heart of Edinburgh.”

Tickets for the CATS awards, priced £21 including a glass of fizz, canapes and a tub of Mackie’s ice cream, will go on sale on 1 May via https://www.traverse.co.uk/about-us/your-visit/box-office

For the first time, this year, people can also sign up via the Box Office to become “Friends of the CATS”. For £100, Friends will receive two tickets to the award ceremony, a credit in the event programme and ceremony audiovisual presentation, and further benefits to be announced as this new scheme develops.”

PHOTO: Johnny McKnight: She’s Behind You/The Cameron Lecture, Pavilion Theatre, Glasgow Sunday 19th January 2025. “Dorothy Blawna-Gale” costume by Kenny Miller, originally designed for Tron Theatre’s Wonderful Wizard of Oz. CREDIT: Hope Holmes / Royal Conservatoire of Scotland

Comments