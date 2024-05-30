Citizens Theatre Announces Kate Denby as New Executive Director

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Citizens Theatre has announced Kate Denby as its newly appointed Executive Director. She joins Artistic Director Dominic Hill as Joint CEO.

Kate will join the Citizens Theatre in October this year, as it concludes the final stages of the redevelopment of its much loved Gorbals home, and prepares to reopen in 2025.

Kate has been Executive Director/Joint CEO of Northern Stage in Newcastle since 2015. Under her leadership the company has expanded its produced and visiting programme, increased audiences and box office income by 40%, and introduced acclaimed programmes with young people, artists and communities.

Highlight productions during her tenure include The Tempest directed by Phelim McDermott, Get Carter directed by Lorne Campbell, The White Card directed by Natalie Ibu and the UK premiere of Sting’s The Last Ship.

Kate Denby said: “I am thrilled to be joining the Citizens Theatre as Executive Director. The Citz is one of Scotland’s most significant and loved cultural institutions, and I have long admired the company’s belief in the intrinsic connection between world-class theatre and its Gorbals community. These strong values and deep roots are what attracted me to the theatre and the city. To have the opportunity to work alongside Dominic to complete the redevelopment and lead the Citz through the next stage in its history is a huge privilege. I can’t wait to get started.”

Dominic Hill, Artistic Director of Citizens Theatre added: “I’m delighted that Kate will be joining us as Executive Director at the Citizens Theatre. Her vast experience at Northern Stage will be invaluable for the company and I look forward to working alongside her at this incredibly exciting time for the organisation as we move back into the newly renovated building in 2025.”

Kate’s background is in theatre producing and management. She was previously Producer at Hull Truck Theatre and Executive Producer at The Gate Theatre, Notting Hill. She has led theatre tours and transfers to Europe, New York and South Africa, and was involved in developing and delivering Hull’s successful bid for UK City of Culture 2017. She was Chair of Freedom Festival Arts Trust from 2019-2024 and is a former Chair of Newcastle Gateshead Cultural Venues and board member of the Independent Theatre Council.

The Citizens Theatre will reopen in 2025. Building work is anticipated to complete by the end of 2024 with a return to staged productions by the summer of 2025. The redevelopment project is the most comprehensive renovation of the building since it opened in 1878. It will transform the experiences of audiences and artists, and offer a more accessible, flexible and sustainable resource for communities and theatre-makers across Scotland.

