Celebrate emerging writers this International Women's Day

Women's theatre company F-Bomb Theatre is handing over their platform to emerging writers for International Women's Day (March 8).

F-Bomb's Scotland-based team chose six standout pieces from an open callout, exploring themes such as childlessness, domestic abuse and women's safety.



Some were recorded as audio pieces, while others were filmed in Edinburgh and

directed by Debi Pirie (Fringe 2021's five-star Moonlight on Leith). The final poem by Maddy Good, was self-taped by several women of various ages and backgrounds across Scotland - this will be published on March 8.



Beginning on March 1, the chosen works will be shared to F-Bomb's social media pages and website. They include:



"Our Di" by Catriona Johnston

"Me." by Victoria Buse

"What Do We Do Now?" by Mirren Wilson

"Something about Alice" by Beth Mullen

"Sh*t Man" by Aimee Shields

"We're Equal Now, Right?" by Maddy Good



F-Bomb Theatre is a new women's theatre company based in Scotland, aimng to create bold new theatre - by women, for women. We value inclusivity and welcome anyone who identifies as a woman.



Please contact hello@fbombtheatre.co.uk for any media requests.