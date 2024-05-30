Cast Set For Diamond Anniversary Panto PETER PAN at The King's Theatre, Glasgow

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The King's Theatre, Glasgow will welcome the return of Darren Brownlie and Blythe Jandoo to the cast of this year's high-flying pantomime Peter Pan, produced by Crossroads Pantomimes. They will be joined by King's Theatre newcomer, Scottish actress Hannah Jarrett-Scott.

The Scottish performers will take to The King's Theatre stage from Saturday 23 November 2024 to Sunday 5 January 2025 joining much-loved panto legends, Elaine C Smith as Mrs Smee and Johnny Mac as Smee, in a festive family panto treat for all ages.

Darren Brownlie and Blythe Jandoo return to The King's for Peter Pan following panto-tastic performances in last year's Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs and 2022's Beauty and the Beast. This year Darren plays Tink and Blythe will play Wendy. They will be joined by Hannah Jarrett-Scott as Captain Hook.

Darren has worked extensively in Scottish theatre, including performances with National Theatre of Scotland and the Tron Theatre and is a series regular in River City (BBC Scotland).

Blythe performed in Gypsy (Pitlochry Festival Theatre) with other recent theatre credits including A Mother's Song (MacRobert Arts Centre) and The Secret Garden (Pitlochry Festival Theatre).

Hannah's previous theatre work includes Gunter (Dirty Hare/Royal Court)), Pride and Prejudice* (*Sort of) (Criterion/West End/UK Tour) and television credits include Outlander, Two Doors Down and Scot Squad.

Peter Pan will feature amazing special effects, stunning sets, beautiful costumes and barrel-loads of laughter and will take the whole family on a magical trip to Neverland like never before!

This year marks the 60th anniversary of pantomime at The King's and has been produced by Crossroads Pantomimes, the world's biggest pantomime producer, since 2017 with Elaine C Smith and Johnny Mac leading the festive magic.

Comments