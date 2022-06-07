CRIME SCENE IMPROVISATION Announced at Edinburgh Fringe 2022

Fringe festival favourite and multiple sell-out show CSI: Crime Scene Improvisation is back in Edinburgh for the first time since 2019 and this time it's ... err... serious!

Murder, mystery and mayhem are on the menu and no dish is ever served twice. When CSI: Crime Scene Improvisation take to the stage, no one knows who the killer is - not even the cast!

The audience provides the victim's name, their profession and how they were killed. From there, the cast create the world's daftest whodunnit before the audience's very eyes. With zero pre-planning and absolutely no script each show is unique and each day a new killer emerges.

With the help of a detective, the audience gets to grill the suspects in a police line-up before identifying the murderer and being rewarded with a climactic confession.

"It's a combination comedy show and high-wire act," says Lee Apsey, of The Chandeliers theatre company.

"If the audience wants the killer to be the cheerful old gardener who has shown no motive whatsoever, it's up to the cast to pull out that miracle twist and make it all make sense! To be honest, those wildcards are my favourites."

CSI:Crime Scene Improvisation has delighted audiences for close to a decade, including sell-out runs at Brighton Fringe 2015 through 2021, Leicester Square Theatre and Edinburgh Fringe 2016 through 2019.

The Chandeliers are an established theatre company performing improvised comedy. They are based in London and formed in 2014

Edinburgh Fringe 2022

Theatre

CSI: CRIME SCENE IMPRO

Presented by Chandeliers Theatre Company

August 5 - 28

3.10pm (60 mins)

THE UNDERBELLY

BRISTO SQUARE

Tickets

£10.50 - £11.50

https://www.underbellyedinburgh.co.uk