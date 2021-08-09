BWW Review: THIRTEEN FRAGMENTS, National Theatre of Scotland

Presented as a co-collaboration between National Theatre of Scotland and RSE, Thirteen Fragments is an artistic response to the Royal Society of Edinburgh (RSE) Post Covid-19 Futures Commission addressing how Scotland can emerge from the pandemic as a more equitable society.

This short film reflects the experience of the last year as a woman of colour. Divided up into thirteen sections including anger, love, death and hope.

Written, directed and performed by Hannah Lavery, this spoken-word piece is accompanied by a captivating film by Beth Chalmers featuring choreographer and performer Nat McCleary and music composed by Beldina Odenyo. The audio and visuals compliment the piece and add atmosphere without distraction.

Lavery's poetic monologue is as beautiful as her delivery. Reflecting on the events of the past year, it focuses on the concept of resilience, stating that it is ok to just say things are hard. It's hard to only be able to meet loved ones outdoors on a bench. Thirteen Fragments comments on how hard people have worked throughout the pandemic "but what use is applause to the exhausted"?

Thirteen Fragments manages to cover a lot in a short space of time and this enthralling film gives great insight into the last year and provides some hope for the future.

Thirteen Fragments is available on the National Theatre of Scotland website from 9 August.

Photo credit: Beth Chalmers