BWW Review, THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME, King's Theatre, Glasgow

Based on the 2003 novel of the same name, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time is a mystery that was first adapted for the stage in 2012 and has won seven Olivier Awards.

The story is told from fifteen-year-old Christopher(Connor Curren)'s point of view as he writes the events down for his teacher Siobhan (Rebecca Root). Christopher thinks very literally and explains that he finds metaphors confusing and would like people to just say what they mean. Christopher has an extraordinary brain and while he struggles with social cues, he is brilliant at maths and extremely clever.

Christopher finds his next-door neighbour's dog, Wellington, dead in the garden one morning and decides to do some detective work to find out who killed Wellington. Christopher doesn't like strangers so carrying out door to door questioning takes a lot of courage for him but it is clear he is very determined when he sets out to do something.

Curren gives a fantastic performance as Christopher and effectively conveys the teenagers anxieties as well as the sweet connection he has with his father (Tom Peters).

The beauty of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time is very much in the way it is staged. The set appears to be a simple black box but projections are used throughout to convey scene changes and every inch of the set is used in some clever way. Scott Graham and Steven Hoggett's movement direction is what makes this so effective as the cast weave across the set with every move timed precisely.

This tour marks the ten year anniversary of the production and it is every bit as captivating as when it first opened in the West End.

The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time runs at the King's Theatre, Glasgow until 9 April.