BWW Review: STARSTRUCK, Festival Theatre

Starstruck marks the grand return of onstage performances for Scottish Ballet. In 1960 the legendary Gene Kelly was invited to create an original work for the Paris Opera Ballet and in collaboration with Kelly's widow, Patricia Ward Kelly, Scottish Ballet's CEO/Artistic Director Christopher Hampson and designer Lez Brotherston they have lovingly revived the ballet with a new twist.

The performance begins in the rehearsal room as Aphrodite spends her days longing for something more than Mount Olympus and gazes down at the mortals on earth. The performances alternates between the production within the production and the rehearsal space.

At just one hour long with no interval, Starstruck is a wonderfully accessible ballet. With beautiful costumes and a stunning set, this production is a visual feast. I won't claim to be an expert on dance but found this a thoroughly enjoyable piece to watch and would definitely recommend it as an introductory piece as the story is clear and easy to follow.

Set to Gershwin's effortlessly cool Concerto in F, with extracts from Chopin, recorded by the Scottish Ballet Orchestra the music beautifully complements the choreography. The ensemble numbers are perhaps the most captivating as the company are perfectly in sync and this creates quite a spectacle.

Starstruck makes for a dazzling return to the stage for Scottish Ballet.

Photo credit: Andy Ross